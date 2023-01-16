Amazon is rumoured to launch a new, cheaper Prime Lite subscription plan in India soon. The e-commerce platform is currently testing this new tier in India and is visible for beta testers, reported tech blog OnlyTech. This rumoured subscription tier is aimed at increasing the subscriber count in the country. It will have similar features and benefits at a cheaper cost. Also Read - Amazon announces Prime Phones Party sale for Prime users in India

Amazon Prime Lite: Expected price, benefits

As per the report, Amazon Prime Lite is expected to be rolled out at Rs 999 per year. For the unversed, currently, is priced at Rs 1,499 per year. The company raised the subscription cost from Rs 999 to Rs 1,499 in December 2021. It also offers a mobile-only subscription plan in India at Rs 599 per year. Also Read - Redmi 11 Prime 5G gets a price cut in India: Check new pricing, offers

As for the benefits, Amazon Prime Lite subscribers will be able to access all Amazon Prime Video content without any restrictions. However, users won’t be able to stream the content in HD quality, and they will see advertisements too. The duration of these ads is still unknown. The number of devices the same account can be used is likely to be 2. Out of these two devices, one has to be a mobile phone. Also Read - Amazon introduces Matter for its Alexa devices

Subscribers are expected to get guaranteed, free, two-day delivery of products, just like the standard Prime members.

Amazon Prime Lite subscribers might not get access to verticals like Prime Music, Prime Gaming, e-books and no-cost EMIs on products, unlike the standard tier.

The report further reveals that the subscribers will also get 5 percent cashback on shopping with an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

Since Amazon has not yet announced anything about the Prime Lite subscription tier, it is not yet sure when can we expect it to roll out in India.

The standard Prime subscription plan offers access to Prime Music, member-specific special discounts on products, free one or two-day delivery and more benefits. It allows users to stream content in 4K resolution.