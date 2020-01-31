comscore Amazon crosses 150 million Prime membership subscribers | BGR India
Amazon Prime members cross 150 million: CEO Jeff Bezos

Amazon achieved the target less than two years after it first revealed the number of Prime subscribers it had, when it was 100 million.

  Published: January 31, 2020 12:18 PM IST
Technology giant Amazon recently surpassed 150 million paid Prime subscribers globally after the biggest quarter in Prime history. CEO Jeff Bezos, who recently was on a tour to India, announced the update. Bezos once said the company planned to make the Prime membership so lucrative that users who didn’t opt for it would feel “irresponsible”.

Amazon disclosed the number of Prime customers it had for the first time in the year 2018. The brand had then reached 100 million subscribers globally. Since then, growing to the 150 million mark took the company less than two years. Less than a year ago, Amazon had made one-day delivery standard for free Prime delivery. Previously this took two days.

Brian Olsavsky, Amazon’s Chief financial officer, said the shift to one-day shipping accelerated the increase in memberships “a bit,” but he said the growth is primarily the result of more than just one-day delivery. He mentioned the brand’s longstanding efforts to add benefits beyond free shipping as a key factor.

What did Amazon change recently for Prime members?

In the US, Amazon recently added new services to the prime membership program at no extra cost. This includes Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market two-hour grocery delivery. The service previously cost customers $14.99 (about Rs 1,050). According to the company, the grocery orders went up by over 100 percent. However, specific numbers were not provided. Amazon also mentioned that the number of items delivered via free one-day and same-day delivery quadrupled in the last holiday quarter. Again. Specific numbers were not provided.

Amazon posted $87.4 billion in revenue in the December quarter,  Amazon also went up 21 percent from the same quarter a year ago. The company’s per-share earnings went up to $6.37 instead of the $4.03 that analysts had predicted. The company also bumped up its market value to over $1 trillion again as the stock climbed.

  Published Date: January 31, 2020 12:18 PM IST

