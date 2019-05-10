Amazon Prime Music gets synchronized sing along lyrics feature

Amazon Prime Music has now got sing along lyrics feature for Prime members, which means they can now enjoy line-by-line synchronized lyrics in Hindi and English across Amazon Prime Music mobile apps, web player and desktop app starting today.

The Prime Music offering is part of Amazon Prime membership and you do not pay anything extra for the service. It is an ad-free service which includes tens of millions of songs across major International and Indian music labels in over 10 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu and more.

“With Synchronized lyrics, Amazon Prime Music adds yet another feature to its wide range of fun ways to listen to music for you to now sing along songs that you love. Available in Hindi and English popular songs, Prime members can now play their favorite music from a vast catalogue and enjoy line-by-line lyrics on the Amazon Prime Music mobile apps, web player and desktop app,” noted Amazon in a press statement on Friday.

Amazon Prime Music app is available on Android and iOS mobile platforms. You also have a desktop app, web player, and the same can be accessed on Amazon Echo smart speaker devices. The Amazon Prime membership costs you Rs 999 annually in India. There is option of monthly membership as well, which costs Rs 129.

The Amazon Prime membership includes Prime Video service, Prime Music service and exclusive Amazon Prime offers on the Amazon India website with unlimited free one-day and two-day delivery over 100 cities in India.

Watch Video: Jio Home IoT Solutions (Demo)

Recently, Google announced that YouTube will make a comeback to Amazon’s Fire TV devices and Echo devices. Both the company are again working together to launch the official YouTube app on Amazon Fire TV devices and more. Amazon, on the other hand, will launch the Prime Video app for streaming to Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices.