Amazon Prime subscription plans get cheaper in India: Check new prices, how to avail the offer

If you are aged between 18 and 24 years, Amazon has discounted its Prime subscription plans for you. The offer is currently available in India and called the "Youth offer". The Amazon offer is applicable for young users who purchase either the 3 months membership or the annual subscription plan.

Under this offer, subscribers between the age of 18-24 years will be eligible to get up to Rs 500 cashback. That's right, it's not a discount offer but a cashback offer. Once the plan gets activated, users will be able to get benefits such as free delivery, access to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and more.

The Youth offer comes with several terms and conditions, let's take a look at them all here:

-The Youth offer is applicable for everyone aged between 18 and 24 years of age.

-The Amazon offer is applicable for subscribers buying either the three-month membership or the annual membership.

-The offer has been launched only for Android user. This means, iOS or desktop users with the specified age will not be able to avail the offer.

For now, Amazon hasn’t announced whether this offer will be available all the time or is limited for a specific period of time.

Amazon Prime membership new price: Check here

As mentioned, the offer is applicable only on three months plan and annual plan. Under the offer, users between 18-24 years with Android smartphone will be able to get the 3 months plan and annual plan at a cheaper price of Rs 164 and Rs 499. For everyone else, the 3 months subscription plan is priced at Rs 329 while the annual plan comes with a price of Rs 999.

Amazon Prime subscription plan Original price Discount New price Three months subscription plan 399 165 164 Annual plan 999 500 499

Notably, this Youth offer can only be redeemed through the Android app and mobile browser version for any other OS. In simple words, the offer cannot be availed via the iOS app, but can be redeemed by logging into the Amazon app via the mobile browser.

How to avail the Amazon offer

To avail the offer, the eligible users will need to pay Rs 329 and Rs 999 for the 3-month and annual membership up front. Users will get back the cashback later and which can only be redeemed after uploading age verification. The e-commerce giant revealed that it is mandatory for customers to verify their age by uploading one ID Proof – Aadhaar Card/ PAN Card / Voter ID Card/ Driver’s Licence and one selfie.

Once the ID proof and selfie are verified, the cashback of Rs 500 for the annual membership and Rs 165 for the three-month membership will be credited within 48 hours to the Amazon Pay balance account. Users will be able to purchase anything they want from Amazon with that cashback amount.