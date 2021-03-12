Amazon Prime Video gets shuffle button but with limited functionality

Amazon Prime Video, the e-retailer’s video-on-demand OTT platform gets a new shuffle button. The shuffle button for TV episodes will enable users to play episodes in random order. Also Read - Top postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel, Vi with free Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video access

The feature first spotted by AndroidPolice is said to be made available only on the Android platform for now. The shuffle button is embedded in between the Download and More option. On tapping the option, the episodes are shuffled in random order. While the shuffle button will come in handy to binge on the already watched content on the platform, the feature has limited functionality. In simple words, the option is restricted to one season per show which means it will shuffle episodes of only one season but not the entire series. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2021 gift ideas: Check out five affordable Valentine's day tech gift ideas

The new shuffle feature is rolling out in a phased manner as it is made available to select Prime Video users across the globe (including India). AndroidPolice cites that the shuffle button will arrive on Fire tablets soon. Also Read - Today's Tech News 13 January 2021: Amazon Prime Video mobile-only plan, OnePlus Band sale, WhatsApp Read Later feature

Notably, Netflix is experimenting with a ‘random episode’ feature too. The so-called ‘Shuffle Play’ feature whose testing began last August is expected to roll out this year. While the Prime Video shuffle button comes with restriction, Netflix’s Shuffle Play will be different as it will allow users to shuffle episodes of the entire content feed. Reports cite that the feature is currently being tested only on TV devices. Apparently, Netflix will recommend shows and movies based on users’ preferences. This isn’t new as the OTT platform already places a list of recommendations to your account based on the content you watch. The new feature is expected to roll out globally in the first half of this year.

On a related note, Amazon Prime Video brings good news for Indian subscribers. The OTT platform will begin streaming Farhan Akhtar’s sports drama Toofan from March 21. The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directed film was supposed to release in theatres last year but was postponed due to covid disruption. The movie will now be premiered as direct-to-release on the OTT platform.