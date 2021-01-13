Amazon aims to make Prime Video’s content more accessible to users. For this, the company has introduced Amazon Prime Video mobile-only plans starts at Rs. 89 per month in collaboration with Airtel in India. Read on to know more about the Amazon Prime new plans, their benefits, and more. Also Read - DoT announces auction date for spectrum sale in India; Jio, Airtel, Vi expected to bid

Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition new plans launched

The Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition is meant to work on mobile only, for users to consume online content on their smartphones the most. One thing noteworthy is that India is the first country to get Amazon Prime Video’s mobile-only plans. Also Read - Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans offering 3GB daily data

Amazon Prime has joined hands with Airtel for the launch of the mobile-only plans in the country. With this, Airtel users will be able to access Amazon Prime content in SD quality on their smartphones. The Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition is much like the Netflix mobile-only plan that also offers SD content for single users. Also Read - Jio calls to Airtel, Vodafone-Idea numbers will be free from today

What’s interesting about the Prime Video mobile plans is that apart from offering a range of online content to users, it also provides them with 4G data to further enhance the user experience.

Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition: Plans, how to avail

The Amazon prime new plans start at only Rs. 89 and goes up to Rs. 349. The base Rs. 89 includes Amazon Prime Video access along with 6GB of data for 28 days. There is also the Rs. 299 plan that offers Amazon Prime Video, unlimited voice calls, and 1.5GB of data (per day) for 28 days.

Lastly, the Rs. 349 plan includes full Amazon Prime Video access (with multi-user access, faster Amazon India deliveries, ad-free Amazon Music, Prime Reading, other Prime benefits), 2GB of data (per day), and unlimited calls for 28 days. Alternatively, the full Amazon Prime services can be availed by just paying Rs. 131 month sans the calling or data benefits.

As an introductory offer, all Airtel users using prepaid packs can get a free 30-day trial of the Prime Video Mobile Edition. Following this. they can choose from the aforementioned plans as per their choice. The free trial can be availed via the Airtel Thanks app by simply signing in to the Amazon account with the use of the mobile number.

The new Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition will be available to buy via the Airtel Thanks app and various other recharge places.

Amazon Prime Video mobile-only plans compete with the Netflix mobile-only plan, which is priced at Rs. 199. With the inclusion of data and other benefits (provided in a much affordable package), Amazon Prime Video seems to have an edge over Netflix leading to more and more users subscribing to the service.

Maybe, Netflix can buckle up further and introduce more competitive plans in the future!