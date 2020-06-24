comscore Amazon Prime Video Windows app launched | BGR India
News

Amazon Prime Video Windows app launched

News

The app is available in select countries through Windows app store for PC users right now.

  Published: June 24, 2020 6:45 PM IST
amazon-prime-video-gallery

While Hotstar, Netflix and other are standalone offerings, Amazon Prime Video is a free service that comes bundled with the Prime shipping option on the e-commerce platform. With Prime Video, Amazon is also playing the same content card of local content bundled with exclusive content. If you grew up watching Top Gear as a kid then Prime Video will interest since it is the new home to Grand Tour featuring Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May. Amazon Prime Video is an annual subscription platform and is available at Rs 999 per year. Even if you don't watch the content, you will get one-day free delivery on your Amazon orders.

Amazon Prime Video app is now available for Windows devices. The company video streaming platform is now available through Microsoft Store. You can download the app to any Windows device and use the service like any other platform. Before this, Amazon Prime content was streaming through popular web browsers on Windows. At the time of writing, the app is available for users in US and we’re hoping it shows up on India’s listing in the coming weeks. Also Read - Microsoft pushes new Edge browser for Windows 7 and 8 users

amazon Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro HD playback bug fix for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video to come by late June

With this, Amazon Prime joins other streaming apps like Netflix and Hulu in Windows Store. The experience of using Amazon Prime video on the web never delivered app-like quality, especially on Windows devices. But the native Windows app ensures you can change that once and for all. Interestingly, Disney+ Hotstar is another streaming platform, from India, which is not available through Windows Store yet. Hopefully, that will be changing soon as well. Also Read - JioFiber set-top-box finally gets Amazon Prime Video app

JioFiber Amazon Prime Video offer

Reliance Jio has officially announced that the JioFiber customers will now get one year Amazon Prime membership at no extra cost. The Amazon Prime membership usually costs Rs 999 for an year, but Jio is extending this benefit to all users already active on a Gold or above plan.

As per official communication from Reliance Jio, both new or existing JioFiber users who recharge with Gold or above plan will be eligible for this offer. Customers on Silver and Bronze plan can simply recharge and upgrade to JioFiber Gold or above plan.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

The Amazon Prime offer for JioFiber allows people to enjoy the entire gamut of Prime membership. This includes Prime Video, free fast delivery of products, early access to top deals. You also can stream ad-free Prime Music, Prime Gaming, and Prime Reading with this special plan.

  Published Date: June 24, 2020 6:45 PM IST

