Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro goes on flash sale today at 12:00PM IST on Amazon India and Mi.com. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting at Rs 14,999. However, you can also win a device without spending even a single penny. Amazon India, the largest e-commerce platform, is offering the Redmi Note 8 Pro as part of its Quiz Time content today. It is important to note that this quiz is available only on app. If you don’t have the app then you should download it first for Android or iOS.

In order to enter Amazon India‘s quiz, you need to sign in to the Amazon app. There will be a total of five questions to answer. If you answer all the five answers correctly then you are automatically entered in the lucky draw. The lucky winner will get the Redmi Note 8 Pro for free. In order to be eligible, you need to be a legal resident of the Republic of India. You should have a valid billing address and should be of age 18 or above. The winner must also have a valid proof of identity like in the form of a PAN card or Driving License or Voter ID or Indian passport. Here is a look at the questions and answers to win the quiz.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Redmi Note 8 Pro Amazon India Quiz Time

Question 1: He was a Chinese-American actor, martial artist and philosopher. He once said ‘I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times’. He celebrates his birthday today. Who is he?

Answer: Bruce Lee

Question 2: The Rock and Roll hall of fame describes him as ‘The greatest instrumentalist in the history of rock music’. He has songs like ‘Purple haze’ and ‘Hey joe’ to his name. He celebrates his birthday today. Who is he?

Answer: Jimi Hendrix

Question 3: Who averaged over 50 with the bat in test matches, but played only 1 one-day international, in which he was out for 0? (Hint : He was voted one of Wisden’s cricketers of the century).

Answer: Sir Gary Sobers

Question 4: What famous comic book character is called the ‘Merc with a mouth’ because of his tendency to joke constantly?

Answer: Deadpool

Question 5: Eritrea, which became the 182nd member of the UN in 1993, is located in which continent?

Answer: Africa

Important Things To Know

The contest starts at 8:00AM IST on November 27 and will conclude at 12:00PM IST. The draw of lucky contestants will be carried out during the contest period and only one participant will be selected as winner by a random draw of lots. The declared winner will be eligible for winning Prize, which is Redmi Note 8 Pro, in this contest.