Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023: Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 37,499, check offers here

Amazon Great Republic Day sale has gone live for Prime members and Amazon have listed the iPhone 13 128GB variant for Rs 59,499. Potential customers will also get additional bank offers. SBI bank card holders can get a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit cards and credit EMI; no-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card and Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card. In addition, those are exchanging their old devices can get a trade-in value of up to Rs 20,000. All offers combined together brings down the price to Rs 37,499 for the base model. Also Read - Google will now let you see speaker notes while presenting slides in Meet

Also Read - Twitter offers new incentive for advertisers to return on platform

To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900 in 2021. The iPhone 13 retains similar display size to that of its predecessor, the iPhone 12 at 6.1-inch. On the optics front, the phone continues to offer the same 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide lens combo. Also Read - Amazon Prime Lite Membership reportedly under testing in India

Apart from Amazon, Flipkart is selling the iPhone 14 Plus on offer. As opposed to its original price of Rs 89,900, the iPhone 14 Plus is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 75,999. After applying bank discounts and other offers, the iPhone 14 Plus may cost you as low as Rs 69,999.

Both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are selling at their original prices on the Apple Store online in India, although with the Rs 6,000 cashback offer on using HDFC Bank credit cards.

The iPhone 14 was launched last year with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, the A15 Bionic processor, 12-megapixel dual cameras on the back, and a notch that is absent from the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 is now the entry-level model in the series, replacing the iPhone mini models in the previous two generation of iPhones. Apple launched the iPhone 14 Plus as the new model with a display the same size as the Pro Max but specifications nearly similar to the iPhone 14.