comscore Amazon satellite set to launch in late 2022, more than 3,000 satellites to be delivered
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazon is set to launch its first satellite in 2022: Check details
News

Amazon is set to launch its first satellite in 2022: Check details

News

According to Amazon, more than 3,000 satellites will be delivered to the planetarium under Project Kuiper. Through these satellites, people will get high-speed internet.

amazon satellite

Representational Image

Tech giant Amazon is working on its much-anticipated project, named Kuiper. Under this project, the company has received 9 satellite launch vehicles from United Launch Alliance (ULA). The company says that there are currently more than 500 people working on Project Kuiper. As per the latest reports, the two prototype satellites from Amazon are scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of 2022. Also Read - Elon Musk Starlink sets up an Indian subsidiary, plans to apply for a license

According to Amazon, more than 3,000 satellites will be delivered to the planetarium under Project Kuiper. Through these satellites, people will get high-speed internet. Additionally, this project will get tough competition from Elon Musk’s Starlink, soon entering the Indian market. Amazon said last year that the company would invest $ 10 billion in building a network of 3,236 satellites. With this, people will get high-speed broadband internet. Also Read - Top 5 brands whose rebranding turned into a big success

Jeff Bezos-headed Amazon has announced that the company is working towards its mission of providing fast, affordable internet to unserved and underserved communities across the world. Amazon has contracted ABL Space Systems, a rocket startup, to launch the satellites into low Earth orbit. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on Redmi 10 Prime, OnePlus 9R, iPhone 11 and more

“There is no substitute for on-orbit testing, and we expect to learn a lot given the complexity and risk of operating in such a challenging environment,” Rajeev Badyal, Project Kuiper’s vice president of technology, said in a statement.

Atlas V is the first launch vehicle that will deliver Amazon’s satellite to orbit. This joint rocket was developed by Boeing Co (BA.N) and Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N). The company says that the Atlas V is a reliable launch vehicle and offers exemplary performance, capability, dependability.

However, Starlink, the satellite-based internet service of Elon Musk’s company SpaceX, is set to make its India debut. Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US private space company SpaceX are exploring the possibility of launching their world’s best satellite-based internet services in India.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 2, 2021 5:23 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 2, 2021 5:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Microsoft researchers alert Apple about a security bug in macOS
News
Microsoft researchers alert Apple about a security bug in macOS
Apple decides to cut back on iPad production to allocate components to iPhone 13

News

Apple decides to cut back on iPad production to allocate components to iPhone 13

Amazon satellite set to launch in late 2022, more than 3,000 satellites to be delivered

News

Amazon satellite set to launch in late 2022, more than 3,000 satellites to be delivered

Elon Musk Starlink sets up an Indian subsidiary, plans to apply for a license

Telecom

Elon Musk Starlink sets up an Indian subsidiary, plans to apply for a license

Squid Game inspired cryptocurrency crashed after an apparent scam revealed

News

Squid Game inspired cryptocurrency crashed after an apparent scam revealed

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Microsoft researchers alert Apple about a security bug in macOS

Apple decides to cut back on iPad production to allocate components to iPhone 13

Amazon satellite set to launch in late 2022, more than 3,000 satellites to be delivered

Elon Musk Starlink sets up an Indian subsidiary, plans to apply for a license

Squid Game inspired cryptocurrency crashed after an apparent scam revealed

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

JioPhone Next first impressions: Basic, but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp

Poco Smartphone Offers on FlipKart Big Diwali Sale 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon satellite set to launch in late 2022, more than 3,000 satellites to be delivered

News

Amazon satellite set to launch in late 2022, more than 3,000 satellites to be delivered
Elon Musk Starlink sets up an Indian subsidiary, plans to apply for a license

Telecom

Elon Musk Starlink sets up an Indian subsidiary, plans to apply for a license
Windows 11 review: Is it the right time to try the new shade?

Reviews

Windows 11 review: Is it the right time to try the new shade?
Amazon user orders iPhone 12, gets Vim soap and Rs 5: Know what happened

News

Amazon user orders iPhone 12, gets Vim soap and Rs 5: Know what happened
Genshin Impact: How to get free Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, and other rewards

Gaming

Genshin Impact: How to get free Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, and other rewards

हिंदी समाचार

3 स्टेप्स में 3 महीने के लिए फ्री पाएं Spotify का फ्री प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन

Free Fire Diwali Pass के साथ प्लेयर्स को मिलेंगे ढेरों स्पेशल इनाम, जानें तरीका

How to Use two WhatsApp Account in One Smartphone: एक स्मार्टफोन पर ऐसे चलाएं दो व्हाट्सऐप, बहुत आसान है तरीका

फ्री फायर में शुरू होगी एशिया चैंपियनशिप, 3 करोड़ रुपए का होगा प्राइज पूल

WhatsApp कर रहा नए फीचर पर काम, भेजे हुए मैसेज को डिलीट करने की नहीं रहेगी टाइम लिमिट

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1,500 off during Amazon sale

News

Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1,500 off during Amazon sale
JioPhone Next First Look, Launched in India

Hands On

JioPhone Next First Look, Launched in India
JioPhone Next First Look: Launched in India | EXCLUSIVE

JioPhone Next First Look: Launched in India | EXCLUSIVE
How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp without using any other phone

Features

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp without using any other phone

News

Microsoft researchers alert Apple about a security bug in macOS
News
Microsoft researchers alert Apple about a security bug in macOS
Apple decides to cut back on iPad production to allocate components to iPhone 13

News

Apple decides to cut back on iPad production to allocate components to iPhone 13
Amazon satellite set to launch in late 2022, more than 3,000 satellites to be delivered

News

Amazon satellite set to launch in late 2022, more than 3,000 satellites to be delivered
Elon Musk Starlink sets up an Indian subsidiary, plans to apply for a license

Telecom

Elon Musk Starlink sets up an Indian subsidiary, plans to apply for a license
Squid Game inspired cryptocurrency crashed after an apparent scam revealed

News

Squid Game inspired cryptocurrency crashed after an apparent scam revealed

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers