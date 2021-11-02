Tech giant Amazon is working on its much-anticipated project, named Kuiper. Under this project, the company has received 9 satellite launch vehicles from United Launch Alliance (ULA). The company says that there are currently more than 500 people working on Project Kuiper. As per the latest reports, the two prototype satellites from Amazon are scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of 2022. Also Read - Elon Musk Starlink sets up an Indian subsidiary, plans to apply for a license

According to Amazon, more than 3,000 satellites will be delivered to the planetarium under Project Kuiper. Through these satellites, people will get high-speed internet. Additionally, this project will get tough competition from Elon Musk's Starlink, soon entering the Indian market. Amazon said last year that the company would invest $ 10 billion in building a network of 3,236 satellites. With this, people will get high-speed broadband internet.

Jeff Bezos-headed Amazon has announced that the company is working towards its mission of providing fast, affordable internet to unserved and underserved communities across the world. Amazon has contracted ABL Space Systems, a rocket startup, to launch the satellites into low Earth orbit.

“There is no substitute for on-orbit testing, and we expect to learn a lot given the complexity and risk of operating in such a challenging environment,” Rajeev Badyal, Project Kuiper’s vice president of technology, said in a statement.

Atlas V is the first launch vehicle that will deliver Amazon’s satellite to orbit. This joint rocket was developed by Boeing Co (BA.N) and Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N). The company says that the Atlas V is a reliable launch vehicle and offers exemplary performance, capability, dependability.

However, Starlink, the satellite-based internet service of Elon Musk’s company SpaceX, is set to make its India debut. Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US private space company SpaceX are exploring the possibility of launching their world’s best satellite-based internet services in India.