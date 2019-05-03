Amazon Summer Sale: Samsung Galaxy M20 gets Rs 1,000 discount, Galaxy M30 sale on May 4

In partnership with Samsung, Amazon India is offering a discount on the company’s latest budget Galaxy M20 phone. As part of the e-commerce giant’s summer sale, you can get the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant of the Galaxy M20 for Rs 9,990. Earlier the device was available for Rs 10,990. This means that the company is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on Galaxy M20 during Amazon Summer Sale.

Furthermore, the 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration has also received the same discount. It is currently available for Rs 11,990, down from its original price of Rs 12,990. Additionally, consumers planning to buy the Galaxy M20 smartphone can also get an instant cashback of 10 percent. But, if customers use SBI debit or credit cards to complete the payment process, then only they will be able to avail it. This offer is also valid on the Galaxy M10 device.

Currently, the 16GB variant of the Galaxy M10 can be purchased for Rs 7,990, while the 32GB variant is available for Rs 8,990. Currently, these offers are valid for only Amazon Prime members, and other customers can avail starting midnight on May 4. Moreover, Amazon India’s summer sale will last until May 7. The Galaxy M20 is available in only two color variants, which is Charcoal Black and Ocean Blue.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

As for the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M20, the handset packs a 6.3-inch full HD+ Infinity-V display. It is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 7904 octa-core chipset. There is a combination of a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup at the back. It offers a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The dual sim phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Separately, Samsung’s Galaxy M30 will be on sale for purchase via Amazon India’s Lighting deal. The device will available on May 4 at 12:00PM. The 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs 14,990, while the 6GB/128GB configuration will cost you Rs 17,990. The Galaxy M30 packs a super AMOLED infinity U display, triple rear camera and a big 5,000mAh battery.