Amazon to launch its inaugural drone delivery service this year: All you need to know

Once the company receives the green light from the Federal Aviation Administration, customers in Lockeford will be able to order products through Amazon Prime Air.

Amazon has announced that it would launch its inaugural drone delivery service in the town of Lockeford, California, later this year. Once the company receives the green light from the Federal Aviation Administration, customers in Lockeford will be able to order products through Amazon Prime Air. Also Read - Airtel launches its first multiplex in the Metaverse: Check details

“Our teams of hundreds of scientists, engineers, aerospace professionals, and futurists have been working hard to do just that—and later this year, Amazon customers living in Lockeford, California, will become among the first to receive Prime Air deliveries,’ the company said in a statement. Also Read - 2022 Audi A8 L to launch in India on July 12: Check details

The company has worked closely with the FAA and other regulators throughout. Prime Air is one of only three drone-delivery companies that has gone through the process to earn a FAA air carrier certificate, which will be required to operate drones using these advanced capabilities. As per the firm, it took years of inventing, testing, and improving to develop these technologies. Also Read - Amazon introduces new way to try on shoes virtually before purchasing them

“Once onboarded, customers in Lockeford will see Prime Air-eligible items on Amazon. They will place an order as they normally would and receive an estimated arrival time with a status tracker for their order. For these deliveries, the drone will fly to the designated delivery location, descend to the customer’s backyard, and hover at a safe height. It will then safely release the package and rise back up to altitude,” the firm noted.

As per media report Swiggy’s drone delivery partner, ANRA Technologies, has received the final clearance from Ministry of Defence (MoD), Directorate General of Aviation (DGCA), and Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA).

Drone F

Drone Festival Of India

Reports suggest that ANRA Technologies has got the clearances for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations. ANRA launched the first sortie on June 16 and for the next few weeks, the ANRA team will conduct BVLOS food and medical package delivery trials few regions including Etah and Rupnagar districts, in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, respectively.

Besides partnering with Swiggy, the integrated airspace management firm has also collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar, for medical deliveries.

Dunzo announced that it is set to pilot drone delivery of medicines under the ‘Medicine from the Sky’ project launched by the Telangana government in partnership with the World Economic Forum.

  • Published Date: June 14, 2022 1:11 PM IST

