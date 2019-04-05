comscore
Amazon to offer high-speed broadband service globally with over 3,000 satellites

Amazon has confirmed the 'Project Kuiper' which could cover a region containing about 95 percent of the world's population.

  Published: April 5, 2019 8:11 PM IST
Amazon is building a broadband network service with more than 3,000 satellites, revealed federal filings. The company has also confirmed about the development saying it is looking to start a satellite broadband service, which will serve most of the world.

Codenamed as Project Kuiper, the paperwork went public on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website filed on behalf of Washington, D.C.-based Kuiper Systems LLC, first reported by GeekWire on Thursday. Now Amazon has confirmed it to Android Police saying, “Project Kuiper is a new initiative to launch a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites that will provide low-latency, high-speed broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved communities around the world.”

“This is a long-term project that envisions serving tens of millions of people who lack basic access to broadband internet. We look forward to partnering on this initiative with companies that share this common vision,” the Amazon statement added.

Amazon’s proposal is for a network of 3,236 satellites, and the constellation would cover a range between the 56th parallel north and the 56th parallel south. It means Amazon is at least looking at a region containing about 95 percent of the world’s population.

Considering the scale of Amazon’s anticipated satellite broadband service, the e-commerce giant is definitely up to spend billions of dollars over the course of several years. As of now, there is no timeline for the Amazon’s Project Kuiper.

