Millions of users are unable to take advantage of various services due to a technical fault in the webserver of Amazon.com. According to a tracking site, downdetector.com, that tracks technical glitches on the website, a significant outage disrupted Amazon’s cloud services on Tuesday. Also Read - Amazon Prime membership getting expensive from next week: Check new price, other details

As per the tracking site, about 14,000 such cases have come to the fore when people have complained about Amazon’s service. Based on these complaints, the status reports were collected from many places. A large number of users can be affected by this technical fault in the server. Also Read - Top deals on Amazon under Rs 1,499 on Bluetooth earphones

“Many services have already recovered; however, we are working towards full recovery across services,” Amazon said on Tuesday. Also Read - Amazon's cloud service launches new chipsets to compete with Intel, Nvidia

Amazon outage affected countries

However, the outage affected not all the locations and occurred in the “US-EAST-1”. According to Amazon, the application programming interface (API) is a set of protocols used to create and integrate application software. “We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 region,” Amazon said in a report on its Services Health Dashboard.



Down Detector shows that more than 24,000 people have reported Amazon issues. The tech giant has said it has identified the cause of the problem and is actively working to resolve it.

According to Amazon Web Services, people are having problems using Disney +, Netflix, League of Legends, Slack, Tinder, McDonald’s, Instacart, Robinhood, and Coinbase, as well as the Amazon Delivery app.

In a statement, Amazon spokesman Richard Rocha said Amazon’s warehouse and distribution operations were experiencing problems with the AWS outage. He added that the company “is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

High-end games were also hit, including PUBG and League of Legends, which seemingly go down. The issue also hit other Amazon-owned services, including the Alexa voice assistant, the Kindle, Amazon Music, and Ring security cameras.

Earlier in June, users had to face some technical shortcomings on Amazon’s platform. These included Alexa and Prime Video. At the same time, in July, the e-commerce giant had to face a problem with its online store service. Due to this problem which lasted for almost two hours, more than 38 thousand users were affected.