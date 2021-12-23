Amazon Web Services services restored after major outage

Amazon’s cloud services provider, Amazon Web Services (AWS) was impacted by an outage affecting the users of some major brands such as Epic Games, work management app Slack and even streaming service Hulu. The companies hit by the outage confirmed the issues popping up due to the outage. Also Read - Explained: Here’s how your online transactions will change from January 1

Amazon Web Services later confirmed that a power outage at one of its data centers had led to the outage. The company also fixed the issue after a few hours. “The issue has been resolved and the service is operating normally,” AWS said. Also Read - CES 2022: Amazon, Twitter, Meta scrap plans amid growing Covid-19 cases

According to a report by Reuters, Amazon earlier said the outage had affected its platform that provides computing capacity to cloud network operated by its unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS). Also Read - Amazon leads global smart speaker, smart display market followed by Google: Report

Office messaging application Slack, during the downtime has claimed that the users were facing issues with file uploads, message editing, and other services. Another work management platform called Asana called it a major outage as many of its users were not able to access the platform at all.

This is the third outage this month reported due to issues with Amazon’s cloud services. Earlier, a major outage has caused problems in the functioning of popular streaming platforms Netflix and Disney Plus. Some smart home security cameras systems were also impacted by the outage.