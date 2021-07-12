Amazon website was down, some users could not access the online shopping site for hours

Amazon services suffered massive outage in several parts of the world since Sunday night. The e-commerce website was hit by a global outage and during the time, buyers were unable to access the online shopping website. The e-commerce website later acknowledged the issue and fixed it. Hashtags like #amazondown started to trend on microblogging site Twitter. Also Read - Amazon Echo Show 10 review: Your lockdown buddy

Amazon website was down in India for hours for some users. In addition, buyers across several parts of the world including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Singapore also failed to access the website since Sunday night. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day sale date confirmed - check details here

Service has now been restored. “Some customers may have temporarily experienced issues while shopping. We have resolved the issue, and everything is now running smoothly,” an Amazon spokesperson told Reuters. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G available at a discounted price on Amazon today: Check deal here

Amazon suffered massive outage

Soon after buyers started to complain about issues with the online shopping website, the company acknowledged the issue and promised to fix the problem soon. “We’re sorry that some customers may be experiencing issues while shopping. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

My favorite comment on Amazon app not working “I can’t imagine how much this will cost them. I had an impulse buy but now that I’ve had time to think about it I realize I don’t really need it.”#Amazon #AmazonDown — Adam Lehnertz (@LehnertzAdam) July 12, 2021

Me on the @amazon app clicking every link trying to order something. Only to come to Twitter and see #amazondown 😩 pic.twitter.com/ucqbhvxoE9 — Ashley (@MillionDollaAsh) July 12, 2021

Everybody coming to twitter to see if amazon is down for everybody else #amazondown pic.twitter.com/dsEksvRmlB — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) July 12, 2021

Amazon staff reportedly worked through the night to restore the online shopping website. The e-commerce website is now back for some users. We checked the website and it is working perfectly fine for us.

Users take to Downdetector

Soon after the outage hit across the globe, buyers took to outage tracking Downdetector website to report issues they were facing on the website. Over 38,000 user reported facing issues with Amazon online shopping website. More than 500 users reported issues with the Amazon Web Services.

As per Downdetector, nearly 80 percent users faced issues with the Amazon website, while 15 percent experienced log-in issues and around 5 percent buyers suffered check-out issues.

This isn’t the first time that Amazon online store suffered outage and users faced issued accessing the website. To recall, last month in June, several users faced issues accessing several Amazon platforms including Prime Video.