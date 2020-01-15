comscore Amazon will invest $1billion in Indian SMBs: CEO Jeff Bezos
Amazon will invest $1billion in Indian SMBs: CEO Jeff Bezos

Bezos said Amazon will help SMBs export products worth $10 billion by 2025.

  Published: January 15, 2020 7:03 PM IST
amazon ceo jeff bezos

Photo: Amazon India News/Twitter

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has announced $1 billion commitment to empower small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India. The announcement is an attempt to change the e-commerce giant’s perception among small businesses in the country. Amazon announced the initiative as Bezos received retaliation from smaller businesses. The founder and CEO of Amazon CEO also announced that the e-commerce major, through its global footprint, will help SMBs export products worth $10 billion by 2025. This move is seen as a measure to calm the growing unrest and protests going on under the aegis of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

“Amazon wants to make sure that the current perception of the company among the small businesses go away, else this will further call for strict scrutiny from the regulators and protests from small traders,” Satish Meena, Senior Forecast Analyst with Forrester, told IANS. Over the next five years, Amazon will invest $1 billion to digitize micro and small businesses in cities, towns and villages across India, helping them reach more customers than ever before, announced Bezos. According to Meena, this is in line with what Amazon is planning to do in India for the next few years.

“They need partnerships with SMBs for products to cater not only to the Indian customers, but also to customers outside the country,” he said. Amazon said it would establish ‘Digital Haats’ in 100 cities and villages to help businesses integrate into the digital economy. According to Prabhu Ram, Head, Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, SMBs in India account for 45 per cent of industrial output, creating employment for 60 million Indians and roughly 1.3 million jobs annually.

“The SMBs, however, are constrained by multiple challenges, including access to skills, talent, finance, and most importantly, digital outreach,” Ram told IANS. “This is where SMB-centric initiatives, such as Amazon’s commitment, are a welcome initiative to digitally support SMBs, enabling them to gain knowledge, reach their target audience, achieve scale, and while doing so, be able to measure their growth metrics,” Ram said.

In the end, added Meena, SMBs in India also need handholding in product development, capital investment and access to market.

(Written with IANS inputs)

  Published Date: January 15, 2020 7:03 PM IST

