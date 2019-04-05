comscore
Amazon working Alexa-powered truly wireless headphones to rival Apple AirPods: Report

Amazon’s truly wireless headphones will be the company’s first Alexa-powered wearable.

  • Published: April 5, 2019 10:05 AM IST
When Apple announced AirPods in 2016, its truly wireless headphones, they were met with a lot of criticism. However, since then, a lot of companies have tried to replicate and create their own truly wireless headphones. Now, Amazon is reportedly working on Alexa-powered wearable.

According to a report on Bloomberg, the headphones will work similar to Amazon Echo products, you’ll be able to summon the voice assistant by saying “Alexa” followed by a question or command. For instance, you’ll be able to ask weather updates, order products from Amazon, stream music, and more. For this to work, you will need the Amazon earbuds to be paired with your iPhone or Android smartphone, and need an active data connection for it to work.

Today, you have Bixby integrated Samsung Galaxy Buds and Siri-powered AirPods, but you need to tap and hold on the bud to summon the assistant. But it looks like Amazon will have a chipset and mic with always listening feature. The report mentions that Amazon’s truly wireless headphones will be offered in Black and Gray color options, and they will come included with a charging case.

The Alexa-powered wearable from Amazon could launch as soon as the second half of this year. Reports hint that it could be priced between $100 (approximately Rs 7,000) to $150 (approximately Rs 10,400). Amazon typically holds a launch event in the fall to announce new hardware products, and it is likely that we will see the earbuds around that time.

