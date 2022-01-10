Amazon's voice assistant Alexa to help astronauts during 'Artemis 1' mission: Check details

No other astronaut has walked on the Moon since Gene Cernan in 1972. Now NASA is gearing up to send a human-crewed mission to the Moon again. Under this mission, the first woman on earth will be landed on the Moon. Between 1969 and 1972, NASA had sent several Apollo missions to the Moon before this. Also Read - This billionaire is travelling to space and the launch will be broadcasted live: How to watch it

Now in a series of new events, Amazon and Lockheed Martin Company have announced plans to send Alexa to space in 'Artemis 1' mission. According to the information, Alexa will be used in NASA's Orion spacecraft. It will answer questions related to the mission by accessing real-time telemetry data.

In addition, Alexa will complete all the tasks inside the spacecraft. The cabin lighting will also control the other connected devices and complete the tasks related to astronauts on request. In addition, the virtual assistant technology will get all kinds of information by using NASA's Deep Space Network.

The ‘Artemis 1’ mission will be special in many ways. The famous character ‘Snoopy’ from the comic strip, ‘Peanuts’ will also be a part of this mission.

Scientists will not only benefit from being a part of Alexa’s Artemis 1 mission. Users of devices that support Alexa will also access mission-related information.

To recall, in December 2021, NASA once again extended the scheduled launch of its Moon mission Artemis 1 by a month. The space agency delayed the scheduled launch due to problems with the Integrated Testing Program and now planning to launch in March and April 2022.

The remarkable thing about this mission is that NASA’s astronauts will not come back after spending only a few hours on the surface of the Moon, but they are going to stay there for a long time by building a lunar base. During this, the astronauts will study the lunar surface closely. NASA plans that it will also do mining on the Moon.