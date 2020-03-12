comscore Ambrane BT-83 speaker launched in India, priced at Rs 1,999
Ambrane BT-83 speaker launched in India, priced at Rs 1,999

The Ambrane BT-83 speaker is priced at Rs 1,999. The company says this speaker comes with a rugged design and is IPX6 protection.

  Updated: March 12, 2020 6:11 PM IST
Ambrane has launched a new BT-83 portable speaker in India, which is priced at Rs 1,999. The company says this speaker comes with a rugged design and is IPX6 protection. The brand is selling the device in two colors, including black and Teal Blue. Interested buyers can get the speaker via leading retail and e-commerce stores in the country. The new audio product from Ambrane ships with a 12-months warranty.

The cylindrical-shaped speaker comes with a sling, which makes it easy to carry around. Ambrane asserts that the textured exterior and metal rings surrounding the speaker grill brings added durability. As the Bluetooth speaker is IPX6 certified, the device can stand against dirt and water splashes.

This Ambrane speaker comes equipped with True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Technology. The brand claims that the drivers of this Bluetooth speaker bring “High bass and clear treble” with 10W output. With this speaker, one can get up to 7 hours of battery life. It features a 2,200mah battery under the hood. It even supports hands-free calling, and it has a 10m wireless range. Connectivity options include AUX input, SD Card and Bluetooth.

Besides, Sony is offering discounts on some of its audio products, as part of the Holi festival. The products that the company is offering at a discounted rate include Sony WH-1000XM3, WI-C310, SRS-XB402M, and others. Amazon India is offering good deals on wireless speakers, wireless headphones, and other audio products. Sony is currently selling the WH-1000XM3 headphones for Rs 23,990.

The headphones can deliver up to five hours of use with 10 minutes of charging, as per the company. The company claims that the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones can deliver 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. Sony is offering this headset in Black and Platinum Silver colors. The headphones offer support for both active noise cancellation and Bluetooth connectivity.

  Published Date: March 12, 2020 6:09 PM IST
  Updated Date: March 12, 2020 6:11 PM IST

