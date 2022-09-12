comscore Ambrane launches first smart sunglasses with built-in speakers: Price, other details
Ambrane launches its first smart sunglasses with built-in speakers at Rs 4,999

The Glares provide connectivity up to 10 meters away. The eyewear has touch controls that can control different features such as accepting and rejecting calls

Ambrane has launched its first smart glasses (audio sunglasses) called ‘Glares’, priced at Rs 4,999. Glares essentially come with speakers for users to listen to audio with the help of a guided audio design. The new sunglasses are designed with square & rounded frames. The product can be purchased via Ambrane’s own online store. Currently, it is only available in black colour. The smartglasses have been designed to fit both men and women. The product comes with 365 days warranty against any manufacturing defects. Also Read - Best fast charging power banks you can get in India right now

The new Ambrane Glares come with built-in speakers that can be controlled via touch controls. The smart sunglasses get a MEMS microphone, and HD surround sound. The Glares are also water resistant with IPX4 rating. The eyewear integrates audio technology that connects to a smart device via Bluetooth 5.1. The manufacturers claim that the speakers in the glasses eliminate loud ambient noise. The new Glares promise up to 7 hours of battery backup on a single charge. Also Read - Ambrane BT-83 speaker launched in India, priced at Rs 1,999

The smart glasses feature instant pairing, and a Hall Switch technology that connects as soon as the temples are opened. The Glares provide connectivity up to 10 meters away. The eyewear has touch controls that can control different features such as accepting and rejecting calls, controlling playback, and using voice assistance. The smart glasses are UV400 certified and have interchangeable blue-light filtering transparent lenses. Also Read - Ambrane VibeBeats Review: Feature-packed, but misses out on balanced sound

The brand claims that the glasses are 99.99 percent UV protected. The smart glasses also include sun glare reduction. The smart glasses comes with a magnetic clip-on to switch lenses from blue light filtering to standard sunglasses.

Ashok Rajpal, Co-Founder & Director of Ambrane India said, “We are excited to introduce our first Smart glasses. Glares uses innovative sound technology and design to pioneer new listening experiences through eyewear. The product combines sound, vision, and style in order to improve a wearer’s everyday experiences and allow them to use accessories as a form of personal expression.”

  • Published Date: September 12, 2022 6:41 PM IST
