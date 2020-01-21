While Bluetooth earbuds are slowly replacing their wired counterparts, the Bluetooth speaker market has relatively been quiet. We have seen a bunch of Bluetooth speakers offering good sound at various price brackets. However, wireless speakers haven’t seen creative improvements in design the way truly wireless earbuds have. Electronic accessories brand Ambrane India is trying to change that with its recently announced Fireboom speaker.

The portable speaker features a new detachable design that lets you twist the speaker and divide it into two separate speakers. Splitting the speaker into two parts is as easy as twisting the body. You can use the Ambrane Fireboom to listen to your music from a single powerful speaker unit. Alternatively, you can get a stereo sound effect by dividing the unit into its two parts.

Ambrane Fireboom specifications

The Ambrane Fireboom features two 10W speakers with a unique detachable function. The speakers feature IPX7 water resistance. This allows you to use the speaker in the rain or in the shower if you like. However, it isn’t ideal to immerse the speaker underwater. The brand claims the exterior of the speaker can withstand any climatic condition. The truly wireless stereo output produces 20W HD sound when the speaker is in single-speaker form. Moreover, the Ambrane Fireboom is a 360-degree speaker that throws your music in every direction.

The Ambrane Fireboom also features a 3,000mAh battery. The brand claims the battery can ensure playback of up to eight hours in a single charge. The speaker has a range of up to 10 meters without obstructions. The Fireboom speaker also features a silicone covering that adds a strap. This allows users to hook the speaker to bags when on the move, offering both safety and convenience. The speaker is available only in black color and has a warranty of one year. Priced at Rs 3,999, the Ambrane Fireboom can be purchased at leading retail and e-commerce portals in India.