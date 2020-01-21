comscore The Ambrane Fireboom can be split in two 10W speakers | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Ambrane truly wireless Fireboom speaker launched; can split into two 10W speakers
News

Ambrane truly wireless Fireboom speaker launched; can split into two 10W speakers

News

The unique split-design of the Ambrane Fireboom speaker is strengthened by a silicone case that also doubles up as a fastener to hook the speaker up to backpacks.

  • Published: January 21, 2020 12:51 PM IST
Ambrane Fireboom

While Bluetooth earbuds are slowly replacing their wired counterparts, the Bluetooth speaker market has relatively been quiet. We have seen a bunch of Bluetooth speakers offering good sound at various price brackets. However, wireless speakers haven’t seen creative improvements in design the way truly wireless earbuds have. Electronic accessories brand Ambrane India is trying to change that with its recently announced Fireboom speaker.

Related Stories


The portable speaker features a new detachable design that lets you twist the speaker and divide it into two separate speakers. Splitting the speaker into two parts is as easy as twisting the body. You can use the Ambrane Fireboom to listen to your music from a single powerful speaker unit. Alternatively, you can get a stereo sound effect by dividing the unit into its two parts.

Watch: 5 Products Xiaomi should launch in India

Ambrane Fireboom specifications

The Ambrane Fireboom features two 10W speakers with a unique detachable function. The speakers feature IPX7 water resistance. This allows you to use the speaker in the rain or in the shower if you like. However, it isn’t ideal to immerse the speaker underwater. The brand claims the exterior of the speaker can withstand any climatic condition. The truly wireless stereo output produces 20W HD sound when the speaker is in single-speaker form. Moreover, the Ambrane Fireboom is a 360-degree speaker that throws your music in every direction.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Lite clears Bluetooth SIG; likely to launch soon

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Lite clears Bluetooth SIG; likely to launch soon

The Ambrane Fireboom also features a 3,000mAh battery. The brand claims the battery can ensure playback of up to eight hours in a single charge. The speaker has a range of up to 10 meters without obstructions. The Fireboom speaker also features a silicone covering that adds a strap. This allows users to hook the speaker to bags when on the move, offering both safety and convenience. The speaker is available only in black color and has a warranty of one year. Priced at Rs 3,999, the Ambrane Fireboom can be purchased at leading retail and e-commerce portals in India.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 21, 2020 12:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi takes on Realme; calls it a CopyCat brand
News
Xiaomi Redmi takes on Realme; calls it a CopyCat brand
Amazon India to Have 10,000 Electric Delivery Rickshaws by 2025

News

Amazon India to Have 10,000 Electric Delivery Rickshaws by 2025

Realme 3 Pro Android 10-based update rolls out

News

Realme 3 Pro Android 10-based update rolls out

Samsung Display to invest $500 million in manufacturing plant in India

News

Samsung Display to invest $500 million in manufacturing plant in India

The Ambrane Fireboom can be split in two speakers

News

The Ambrane Fireboom can be split in two speakers

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi takes on Realme; calls it a CopyCat brand

Amazon India to Have 10,000 Electric Delivery Rickshaws by 2025

Realme 3 Pro Android 10-based update rolls out

Samsung Display to invest $500 million in manufacturing plant in India

The Ambrane Fireboom can be split in two speakers

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

The Ambrane Fireboom can be split in two speakers

News

The Ambrane Fireboom can be split in two speakers
Noise Shot Neo wireless earbuds launched in India

News

Noise Shot Neo wireless earbuds launched in India
Oppo A31 certifications reveal key specifications

News

Oppo A31 certifications reveal key specifications
Detel Amaze wireless Bluetooth speaker launched in India

News

Detel Amaze wireless Bluetooth speaker launched in India
Xiaomi launches Transparent Bluetooth speaker for around Rs 30,650: Check features

News

Xiaomi launches Transparent Bluetooth speaker for around Rs 30,650: Check features

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Republic Day Sale : स्मार्टफोन, स्मार्ट टीवी और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite आज होगा भारत में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस, फीचर और कीमत

Huawei Mate 20 X  स्मार्टफोन को मिला Android 10 पर बेस्ड सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

Honor 8X स्मार्टफोन को मिला Android 10 पर बेस्ड EMUI 10 सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

Reliance Jio ने MyJio App पर शुरू की UPI पेमेंट सर्विस (Payment Service)

News

Xiaomi Redmi takes on Realme; calls it a CopyCat brand
News
Xiaomi Redmi takes on Realme; calls it a CopyCat brand
Amazon India to Have 10,000 Electric Delivery Rickshaws by 2025

News

Amazon India to Have 10,000 Electric Delivery Rickshaws by 2025
Realme 3 Pro Android 10-based update rolls out

News

Realme 3 Pro Android 10-based update rolls out
Samsung Display to invest $500 million in manufacturing plant in India

News

Samsung Display to invest $500 million in manufacturing plant in India
The Ambrane Fireboom can be split in two speakers

News

The Ambrane Fireboom can be split in two speakers