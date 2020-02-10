Ambrane TWS wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 2,999

Ambrane has launched its latest “VibeBeats” True Wireless Earbuds (TWS) in India. The earbuds come with support for Google Assistant and Siri. The latest earbuds from Ambrane feature Active Noise Cancellation(ANC), and aptX Audio Technology. The wireless earbuds are available for purchase via both online and offline stores. The Ambrane “VibeBeats” earbuds are priced at Rs 2,999 in India.

It features Bluetooth version 5.0 and supports wireless range of up to 10m. The company claims each earbud of VibeBeats has dual microphones for “ultra-clear wireless calling even in surroundings with ambient noise.”VibeBeats” It is powered by Qualcomm’s cVc 8.0 noise cancellation tech, and is available in shades of Black.

The TWS Earbuds come with touch sensors, and can deliver 5 hours of playtime on a single charge, as per the company. Ambrane claims that one can get up to 30 hours of battery life with a fully charged case. The earbuds also come with the multifunction touch button function to control volume, change tracks, and activate voice assistants. The Ambrane earbuds are IPX4 rated, meaning the product is sweat-proof.

Besides, Zoook too recently launched the Rocker ThunderBuds truly wireless earphones. The earphones with an extended battery life of 100 hrs, claims the brand. Further, according to the brand the earphones can last for up to 2 months if used for 2 hours on a daily basis. The Zoook Rocker ThunderBuds TWS earphones are priced at Rs. 2,999. They are available on leading online and offline stores.

The Zoook Rocker ThunderBuds features a 3200mAh battery and comes with a charging case that can charge the earphones completely up to 25 times. Further, Zoook claims that the case is designed to withstand daily wear and tear. The earphones themselves have dual-microphones and one can use them individually for calls or playback. The earbuds support HD sound and Bluetooth 5.0.