News

AMD brings affordable Ryzen 4000 and Ryzen 5000 series processors for PC build

News

AMD releases the latest Ryzen 7000 desktop processors, brings affordable Ryzen 4000, and 5000 series chips for DIY market starting at $159.

AMD-Ryzen-7-5800X3D launch

Silicon manufacturer AMD has released the latest Ryzen 7000 desktop processors that were announced recently at CES 2022. The chipset will hit stores on April 20th for $449 (around Rs 34,000). Also Read - You can now install Windows on your Steam Deck

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is boasted to be the world’s fastest gaming processor. The silicon features eight cores, 16 threads, and compatibility with AMD’s AM4 socket. The company also announced new affordable Ryzen 5000 and 4000 series processors. There are a total of six new desktop CPU models for new PC builds based on the in-house Zen 3 and Zen 2 architectures. Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 35,000 in India (February 2022): Check out list here

Speaking of the Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 first, AMD has added three new models in the series that include- Ryzen 7 5700X which comes with a 65W octa-core CPU with a base clock of 3.4GHz and a max boost clock of 4.6GHz. There are 6-core Ryzen 5 5600 and Ryzen 5 5500 as well with twelve threads and differences in clock speeds. The former has 3.5GHz and 4.4GHz clock speed while the latter has 3.6 and 4.2 GHz base and boost clocks. Also Read - AMD completes largest-ever acquisition in semiconductor business for $50 billion: Details here

“Whether you’re an early adopter seeking the ultimate in gaming performance with the first Ryzen processor featuring AMD 3D V-Cache technology or a new gamer building your first rig, you can find a best-in-class experience with AMD,” Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client business unit, AMD said. “With today’s announcement, AMD is offering users the power of choice by bringing leadership gaming performance to all levels of system builds.”

Besides the new Ryzen 5000 series chips, AMD has also launched three Ryzen 4000 SKUs including Ryzen 5 4600G, Ryzen 5 4500, and the Ryzen 3 4100. These are entry-level chips that come with 65W TDP. All new Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 3 desktop processors are bundled with an AMD Wraith Stealth cooler.

As for the pricing, Ryzen 7 5700X is priced at $299 (around Rs 22,000), whereas the Ryzen 5 5600 and the Ryzen 5 5500 come with price tags of $199 (around Rs 15,100) and $159 (around Rs 12,100) respectively. Lastly, AMD also announced to bring Ryzen 4000 and 5000 series CPU support to the 300 series chipset motherboards that include- X370, B350, and A320 chipset models. The beta BIOS updates enabling support will be available next month via the respective motherboard manufacturer website.

  Published Date: March 16, 2022 1:59 PM IST

