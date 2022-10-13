comscore AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs officially arrive in India: Check price
AMD launches Ryzen 7000 series CPUs with Zen 4 architecture in India: Check price and compatibility details

AMD showcased its all-new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs in India. The series comprises Ryzen 5 7600X, Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 9 7900X, and Ryzen 9 7950X.

AMD on Thursday officially showcased its Ryzen 7000 series CPUs for the first time in India. The new series comprises four processors, all based on AMD’s new Zen 4 architecture and the 5nm fabrication process. With the new efficient processors, AMD is looking to disrupt the PC market by offering ultimate single-core as well as multi-core performance. Also Read - Attention PC gamers! AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs are launching this month

AMD Ryzen 7000 series specs, motherboard compatibility, and more

Starting with the Ryzen 5 7600X, which comes with 6 cores and 12 threads with a clock speed of 4.7 GHz and a boost clock of 5.3 GHz. It has a 105W TDP and 38MB Cache. Next up, there’s the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X which has 8 cores and 16 threads with a clock speed of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock speed of 5.4 GHz. It comes with a 40MB Cache and 105W TDP. Also Read - Dell launches new G15 AMD gaming laptops with up to NVIDIA RTX 3060: Check full pricing, features

The premium Ryzen 9 7900X comes with 12 cores and 24 threads. It has a base clock speed of 4.7 and a boost clock speed of 5.6 GHz. It 76MB Cache and 170W TDP. Lastly, the Ryzen 9 7950X comes with 16 cores and 32 threads. It has a 4.5 GHz base clock speed and a crazy boost clock speed of 5.6 GHz. It has a 170W TDP and an 80MB Cachhe. Also Read - AMD brings affordable Ryzen 4000 and Ryzen 5000 series processors for PC build

All the new 7000 series CPUs come with AMD’s Zen 4 architecture and use an AM5 socket. For the first time, AMD is moving the Intel way by using the LGA (Land Grid Array) pins. Interestingly, AMD is getting future-ready by supporting only the DDR5 technology for the new CPUs. This means that the RAM and the motherboard should be of the new DDR5 type.

Coming to the motherboards, the AM5-based motherboards supporting the Ryzen 7000 series of CPUs will again come in the B and X series. In the budget range, B650 and B650 Extreme motherboards can be used with the new generation AMD CPUs, whereas, in the premium range, X670 and X670 Extreme motherboards can be used.

Moving to the pricing, the Ryzen 7000 series starts above Rs 20,000 and goes all the way up to Rs 60,000 range. Here are the prices of the new CPUs excluding the taxes.

Ryzen 5 7600X – Rs 23,990 + taxes.

Ryzen 7 7700X – Rs 31,990 + taxes.

Ryzen 9 7900X – Rs 43,990 + taxes.

Ryzen 9 7950X – Rs 55,990 + taxes.

All the CPUs can be purchased from AMD-authorized retail stores in the country. As for the motherboards, both the B650 and X670 are available for purchase in offline and online authorized AMD retail stores.

  • Published Date: October 13, 2022 6:45 PM IST
