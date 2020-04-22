comscore AMD Ryzen 3 3100, 3300X to launch soon starting at $99 | BGR India
AMD Ryzen 3 3100, 3300X quad-core processors to launch soon starting at $99

The new quad-core Ryzen 3 series processors will help those looking to build gaming systems on a budget.

  Published: April 22, 2020 12:42 PM IST
AMD Ryzen 3

A major element of the current AMD Zen 2 gaming processors is its towering price. With the cheapest option of the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 costs $199 (about Rs 15,280), the processors are out of the budget of a lot of users wanting to build custom gaming PCs on a budget. To fill this void of the price point, AMD is set to launch two new processors that will be much cheaper, starting at $99 (about Rs 7,598). These new processors will feature quad-core designs and will each have one Zen 2 chiplet running at up to 4.3 GHz. Further, they will also offer a PCIe 4.0 connectivity. Also Read - Intel 10th gen H-Series CPU is official: A look at laptops from Asus, Razer, MSI, Lenovo, Acer and others

The AMD Ryzen 3 3300X costs $120 (about Rs 9,207), and the Ryzen 3100 costs $99 (about Rs 7,598). In comparison, the Intel Core i3 – 8100 is available for about Rs 12,000. Meanwhile, the older Intel i7 – 2600  sells for about $223 (about Rs 17,117). These processors are much more expensive than the new AMD processors. However, their greatest competition will come in the form of other AMD Ryzen offerings under the $150 bracket. Also Read - Asus ROG launches new gaming laptop lineup with Intel 10th Gen and NVIDIA GeForce RTX

The 12nm+ variant of the AMD Ryzen 5 1600 for instance, is older with slightly lower frequencies but features 6 cores instead of 4. Moreover, it costs just $85 (about Rs 6,521) and might be more appealing to certain users looking for more cores of clock speed.  Besides this, we also have AMD’s upcoming Renoir line of APUs. Also Read - AMD launches Ryzen 9 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors for gaming notebooks

At 15W, the performance of the quad-core Zen 2 with Vega 8 graphics will be a lucrative option when it is scaled up to the 65W category on desktops. Hence, we might as well see these processors priced more than the current Ryzen 3 lineup. We could see it launch in the $125 or $190 segment, where AMD currently has no Zen 2 options as of now. We could also see Intel launch the Comet Lake-S later this year, using 14nm architecture. Moreover, the new Ryzen 3 products might see power some lineups to compete with Intel.

