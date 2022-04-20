comscore AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 series processors launched for business laptops
AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 Pro series processors launched for business laptops: All you need to know

The first laptops with the new Ryzen Pro 6000 processors are expected to start shipping by the end of Q2 2022. These may include HP's Elitebook 835, 845, and 865, as well as Lenovo's ThinkPad Z series, T14, T16, and X13.

Silicon manufacturer AMD has introduced the Ryzen PRO 6000 series for business and professional laptops, based on the Zen 3+ architecture. In total, there are six H series chips (35W-45W) and two U series chips (15W-30W). The new 6000-series processors include features like DDR5 RAM support, PCIe 4.0 and USB 4.0 support, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

All Ryzen Pro 6000 processors are based on AMD’s latest Zen 3+ architecture, which is developed on a 6nm node and promises up to 30 percent better performance. The Pro 6000 chips are paired with AMD’s RDNA 2 built-in graphics.

“This next generation of AMD Ryzen processors for business bring new architecture, new features, and new experiences that accelerate productivity, enhance collaboration, and inspire creativity for professional laptop users,” the company said in a statement.

Based on the world’s first 6nm process technology for business notebooks, AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series mobile processors aim to deliver the best performance and good battery life needed to meet the demands of remote collaboration and productivity.

The Ryzen Pro 6000 H-series processors come in two variants, one with a thermal envelope of 45 watts and one that targets 35 watts. Both the H-series and the U-series come with support for DDR5 memory, USB 4, and Thunderbolt 4, as well as WiFi 6E.

AMD says its Ryzen Pro 6000 U-series are up to 30 percent faster than their Ryzen 5000 counterparts, while the integrated GPU can be up to 2.1 times faster.

The first laptops with the new Ryzen Pro 6000 processors are expected to start shipping by the end of Q2 2022. These may include HP’s Elitebook 835, 845, and 865, as well as Lenovo’s ThinkPad Z series, T14, T16, and X13.

Recently, AMD released the latest Ryzen 7000 desktop processors that were announced recently at CES 2022. The chipset will hit stores on April 20th for $449 (around Rs 34,000).

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is boasted to be the world’s fastest gaming processor. The silicon features eight cores, 16 threads, and compatibility with AMD’s AM4 socket. The company also announced new affordable Ryzen 5000 and 4000 series processors. There are a total of six new desktop CPU models for new PC builds based on the in-house Zen 3 and Zen 2 architectures.

  • Published Date: April 20, 2022 10:58 AM IST

