AMD unveils refreshed Ryzen 3000XT series processors

AMD recently launched three new processors as part of the Ryzen 3000 family. The new [processors will offer higher frequencies and add to the lineup of 3000-series processors the brand already offers. The processors will start being available through many regions starting July 7, 2020.

The three new processors are the AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT, the AMD Ruzen 7 3800X, and the AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT. The new processors focus on boosting the turbo frequency by 100-200 MHz for the same power. However, despite the boost, the new processors consume the same power. As per the brand, this is due to the usage of a more optimized 7nm manufacturing process.

The top-end variant is the AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT which offers 100MHz turbo boost of the 3900X processor, for the same price. The AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT is next, offering a boost of 200MHz over the 3800X processor, again, for the same price. Lastly, the AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT offers a 100MHz boost over the 3600X for the same price. Further, since the new processors offer better performance over the older ones, we can expect to see a drop in prices for the older processors.

AMD StoreMi 2.0

AMD also teased an update toStoreMI. The company launched its first-generation Zen products with a new software package designed to help users streamline the co-dependence of small drives along with large slow mechanical drives. Back in April, the brand announced that the distribution of the StoreMi software would be halted. The brand seemed to be working on an internal tool to replace StoreMI. That would be the new StoreMI 2.0 software.

Not many details about the StoreMI 2.0 software was revealed. We just know that it will be officially available at some point of time in the near future. This could possibly be during the launch of the Ryzen processors when we see a complete launch.