Amway India launches 'Atmosphere Mini' home air purifier with 3 years warranty

Amway has launched a new home air purifier in its consumer durables category of products in India. The new Amway ‘Atmosphere Mini’ indoor air purifier comes equipped with better than HEPA grade filter to capture particles as small as 0.0024 microns with a single pass efficiency of 99.99 percent. It also comes with the ‘Allergy UK Seal of Approval’, which makes it one the very few air purifiers to be certified to remove over 100 contaminants.

The Atmosphere Mini indoor air purifier has been priced at Rs 60,000. It will be made available through Amway India website and through their direct seller network across India. Amway offers 3 years warranty and in-home after-sale service support with this product.

“Air Pollution is a serious issue in India with the majority of people breathing air 10 times or more, over the WHO safe limit. Air pollution is experienced in different forms throughout the year across the country. Therefore, there is a growing need for air purification solution to breathe better and stay healthy,” said Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India.

The Atmosphere Mini is packed with a comprehensive 3-in-1 filter. In its first stage, the pre-filter layer removes airborne fibers and hair. In the second stage filter traps 300+ pathogens and particulates such as common bacteria, virus, pollen, pet dander and molds. The last stage is a carbon filter layer that captures 15+ different gaseous contaminants such as formaldehyde, VOCs, SO2 and NO2 to name a few. It also is incredibly useful in reducing common household odors such as pet odors, tobacco smoke, and cooking odors.

The market size of the air purifier industry is estimated to reach Rs 896 crores by 2023. The air purifier market in India stood at Rs 312 crore in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of over 24 percent over the forecast period 2018-2023.