comscore Amway India launches 'Atmosphere Mini' home air purifier with 3 years warranty | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Amway India launches 'Atmosphere Mini' home air purifier with 3 years warranty
News

Amway India launches 'Atmosphere Mini' home air purifier with 3 years warranty

News

The Atmosphere Mini indoor air purifier has been priced at Rs 60,000. It will be made available through Amway India website and through their direct seller network across India. Amway offers 3 years warranty and in-home after-sale service support with this product.

  • Published: September 26, 2019 6:41 PM IST
amway-Atmosphere-Mini-air-purifier-india

Amway has launched a new home air purifier in its consumer durables category of products in India. The new Amway ‘Atmosphere Mini’ indoor air purifier comes equipped with better than HEPA grade filter to capture particles as small as 0.0024 microns with a single pass efficiency of 99.99 percent. It also comes with the ‘Allergy UK Seal of Approval’, which makes it one the very few air purifiers to be certified to remove over 100 contaminants.

The Atmosphere Mini indoor air purifier has been priced at Rs 60,000. It will be made available through Amway India website and through their direct seller network across India. Amway offers 3 years warranty and in-home after-sale service support with this product.

Shinco 32-inch Smart LED TV with Amazon India launched for Rs 7,999

Also Read

Shinco 32-inch Smart LED TV with Amazon India launched for Rs 7,999

“Air Pollution is a serious issue in India with the majority of people breathing air 10 times or more, over the WHO safe limit. Air pollution is experienced in different forms throughout the year across the country. Therefore, there is a growing need for air purification solution to breathe better and stay healthy,” said Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India.

The Atmosphere Mini is packed with a comprehensive 3-in-1 filter. In its first stage, the pre-filter layer removes airborne fibers and hair. In the second stage filter traps 300+ pathogens and particulates such as common bacteria, virus, pollen, pet dander and molds. The last stage is a carbon filter layer that captures 15+ different gaseous contaminants such as formaldehyde, VOCs, SO2 and NO2 to name a few. It also is incredibly useful in reducing common household odors such as pet odors, tobacco smoke, and cooking odors.

Amazon launches Echo, Echo Dot with clock, and Echo Studio in India, prices start from Rs 5,499

Also Read

Amazon launches Echo, Echo Dot with clock, and Echo Studio in India, prices start from Rs 5,499

The market size of the air purifier industry is estimated to reach Rs 896 crores by 2023. The air purifier market in India stood at Rs 312 crore in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of over 24 percent over the forecast period 2018-2023.

  • Published Date: September 26, 2019 6:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Amway India launches 'Atmosphere Mini' home air purifier with 3 years warranty
News
Amway India launches 'Atmosphere Mini' home air purifier with 3 years warranty
PUBG Update 4.3 live with Survival Mastery, DBS shotgun

Gaming

PUBG Update 4.3 live with Survival Mastery, DBS shotgun

Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area

Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner

News

Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner

Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions

Review

Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions

Most Popular

Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions

Vivo U10 First Impressions

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Amway India launches 'Atmosphere Mini' home air purifier with 3 years warranty

Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area

Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner

Apple patent hints at new keyboard mechanism for MacBook

Huawei Mate 30 Pro claims top spot in DxOMark camera review

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amway India launches 'Atmosphere Mini' home air purifier with 3 years warranty

News

Amway India launches 'Atmosphere Mini' home air purifier with 3 years warranty
iPhone 11, 11 Pro models will show warning if non-genuine display used

News

iPhone 11, 11 Pro models will show warning if non-genuine display used
Amazon launches Echo, Echo Dot with clock, and Echo Studio in India, prices start from Rs 5,499

News

Amazon launches Echo, Echo Dot with clock, and Echo Studio in India, prices start from Rs 5,499
Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India on October 1

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India on October 1
Samsung Galaxy M30 offer price Rs 9,999 for Amazon sale

Deals

Samsung Galaxy M30 offer price Rs 9,999 for Amazon sale

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Big Billion Days : Motorola और Lenovo के इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिलेंगे धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Oppo K5 स्मार्टफोन 64-मेगापिक्सल क्वॉड-कैमरा के साथ 10 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या होगी खासियत

Xiaomi ने होम मार्केट में लॉन्च किया Mi Outdoor Bluetooth स्पीकर

Vivo S1 स्मार्टफोन का 64GB वेरिएंट अब ऑफलाइन भी उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

JBL ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Flip 5 ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स


News

Amway India launches 'Atmosphere Mini' home air purifier with 3 years warranty
News
Amway India launches 'Atmosphere Mini' home air purifier with 3 years warranty
Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area
Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner

News

Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner
Apple patent hints at new keyboard mechanism for MacBook

News

Apple patent hints at new keyboard mechanism for MacBook
Huawei Mate 30 Pro claims top spot in DxOMark camera review

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro claims top spot in DxOMark camera review