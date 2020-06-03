Apple network adapter is in the works, but it isn't for everyone

An Apple adapter with the model number A2282 was recently spotted in the FCC certification platform. The documents of the A2282 on FCC had revealed that this network adapter from the US-based tech giant has Wi-Fi and that it operates below 1 GHz frequency. The sub-1GHz frequency suggests that the new A2282 could be some sort of IoT device. Also Read - Apple iOS 13.5.1 brings fix for vulnerability exploited by unc0ver jailbreak tool

Now, a report by MySmartPrice, shows us that the same Apple A2282 was found on an NCC certification page. The certification reveals its connectivity features and also its real-life image from all angles. However, it seems that the A2282 is only made for internal use and that it will not be sold to consumers.

The Apple A2282 has a rectangular shape and it looks like the portable power supply you get with notebooks. The box is 11.5cm long and 3.5cm wide. The unit could almost resemble the dimensions of an average soundbar from afar. The Apple A2282 has an ethernet port on the left and another ethernet port along with a lightning or USB type-C port on the right.

The Apple network adapter even has its own battery

The certification also reveals that the Apple A2282 has an A2059 battery with a capacity of 291.8 mAh. So regardless of what device this is, it has an in-built battery if the power goes out. Further, the unit will also feature an Apple A1401 power adapter from Flextronics with an output of 12.48W and a lightning to USB Type-C cable. There are also a couple of LAN cables that could come with the product itself.

The Apple A2282 will also feature Bluetooth Low Energy (BT LE) for connectivity. While what the purpose of the network adapter is exactly is still unclear, we just might have to accept that we might not ever find out what the product actually is since it will not be a public release.