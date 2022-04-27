comscore Anand Mahindra says Bullock cart is the original Tesla
Anand Mahindra’s idea about Tesla has something to do with a bullock cart

Anand Mahindra in his latest round of tweets has targeted Elon Musk saying that the bullock cart is the original Tesla. He has also shared his thoughts on Musk’s acquisition of Twitter.

Anand Mahindra wants to know what people think

Industrialist Anand Mahindra

The word is out. Mahindra Group chairman, Anand Mahindra, has shared his thoughts on Tesla. He believes that the bullock cart is the “original Tesla”. “Original Tesla vehicle. No Google Maps required, No fuel to buy, No pollution, FSD mode (Fully Self Driven). Set Home <-> Work Place. Relax, Take a nap, Reach your destination,” the text reads in the image that he shared with the caption, “BACK to the Future.” He has also tagged Tesla CEO Elon Musk in the post and his post has garnered around 18.1K retweets and 164.8K likes so far. Also Read - Everything that Elon Musk could have bought for $44 billion, besides Twitter

Mahindra CEO’s tweet invited interesting reactions from the Twitter users, who shared their own version of the ‘original Tesla’ on the micro-blogging platform. Check out some of the most interesting reactions here:

However, society urgently needs more agencies & platforms that are dedicated exclusively to calling out fake news, fake posts & displaying fact based information on a real time basis.

His comments don’t end there. Shortly after Twitter and Musk announced the acquisition of the social media platform, the Mahindra Group Chairman conducted on the platform asking users if they supported Musk’s promise of “less regulation of opinions & speech on Twitter.” Close to 81 percent Twitter users responded in affirmation while just 19 percent of Mahindra’s followers expressed their opposition.

In subsequent tweets, he expressed his faith in Twitter being used as a platform to promote free speech. He also said that there was a need to have platforms that could be used for filtering out fake news from social media. ”
Clearly Freedom of Speech is cherished. I,too,agree Twitter can permit a greater degree of participation & expression. Because censorship doesn’t suppress the hate-mongers & a platform like this can flush them out into public view allowing law enforcers to act against them,” he wrote in a tweet.

“However, society urgently needs more agencies & platforms that are dedicated exclusively to calling out fake news, fake posts & displaying fact based information on a real time basis,” he wrote in a subsequent tweet.

  Published Date: April 27, 2022 4:18 PM IST

