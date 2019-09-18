comscore OxygenOS Open Beta 2 for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro released
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get Android 10-based OxygenOS Open Beta 2

This build comes about two weeks after OnePlus rolled out the first Open Beta build. As noted previously, the first Open Beta for OnePlus 7 series introduced the initial Android 10-based OxygenOS build.

OnePlus 7 Pro (16)

Smartphone maker OnePlus has released the latest version of OxygenOS Open Beta builds for its OnePlus 7 series. OnePlus shared a detailed changelog of the update giving us an overview of all the changes. Taking a closer look, it seems like the build focuses on fixing problems with the previous build. It is worth noting that this build comes about two weeks after OnePlus rolled out the first Open Beta build. As noted previously, the first Open Beta for OnePlus 7 series introduced the initial Android 10-based OxygenOS build.

OxygenOS Open Beta 2 details

OnePlus has made optimizations to the animation effect when users scroll the notification bar upwards. The company has also re-designed the Wi-Fi icon present in the Quick Settings area. Beyond this, all other changes focus on fixing crashes with different third-party apps and features. Developers have also finally fixed the crash issue with Fingerprint unlock. The company has also fixed crashes with OnePlus Gestures, and the dark screen issue on the lock screen.

OnePlus 7 Pro Android 10 update brings wide-angle and telephoto video, and more

OnePlus 7 Pro Android 10 update brings wide-angle and telephoto video, and more

Other changes include fixing system UI crashes when a user was using WhatsApp as a parallel app. Additionally, the company has fixed a number of bugs while improving the overall system stability. The new update is gradually rolling out as an OTA (Over The Air) update for OnePlus 7 series.

The company is rolling out the update in a phased manner. In the meantime, this update indicates that the final version of Android 10-based OxygenOS is nearby. It is possible that the company may announce the Android 10 update at the OnePlus 7T series launch event

Features, specifications

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7
Price 48999 32999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

  Published Date: September 18, 2019 8:52 AM IST

