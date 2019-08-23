Samsung One UI 2.0 with Android 10 leaks in a video

It looks like Samsung One UI 2.0 has leaked online hours after Google revealed the name of Android Q. What is interesting is that this new One UI 2.0 seems to be based on Android Q. The unannounced update leaked in an 11-minute video on YouTube highlighting differences between the original and 2.0. We are not sure if this update is the real deal but the report does state that some of the build numbers do appear legitimate. Let’s take a closer look at the major changes

Samsung One UI 2.0 details

According to a report by XDA Developers, Portuguese YouTuber Dadu Rocha was the first to post the video. Taking a closer look at the video, we get to see a number of new things in One UI 2.0. To begin, Samsung has added new gesture navigation in the system along with new gestures. The company seems to have directly taken the gestures introduced in Android 10 and integrate them in One UI 2.0. The new gesture navigation also supports the back button gesture available by swiping from the left or the right side of the screen.

The next important change is located in the Quick settings section. Now, One UI 2.0 takes the entire screen for the Quick settings tiles with the aesthetic remaining unchanged. The company has also added the media bar that we first saw in the Galaxy Note 10. Samsung has also made changes to the security settings in One UI 2.0. As per the report, the company has now added a new “Local” section just above the “Privacy” settings. Even though the video did not check this section, we can speculate that it has to do with location permissions.

We also saw features such as Link to Windows, native screen recorder and more in the video. This likely means that Samsung will bring a number of Note 10-centric features to older devices with the upcoming update. We are not sure if this video or the software is real. However, some things in the video such as the “SecurityLogAgent” notification hint that this may be the real deal.