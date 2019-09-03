Android 10 for Google Pixel phones could roll out starting today

Android 10, the next version of Google’s mobile operating system, could be rolled out starting today. Google announced that it is doing away with dessert names with Android 10 last month. Now, it seems that the update will become available for Pixel phones starting today. A Google support executive inadvertently revealed that Android 10 will become available for Pixel phones starting September 3. It was later backed up by Canadian operator Rogers as well.

Now, Telus, another Canadian operator, has confirmed that Android 10 for Pixel phones will be available starting September 3. In the past, Google has released latest version of Android in August but this year, it seems to have delayed a bit. The update usually arrives during the first week of the month and includes latest security patches. With September 3 roll out, Google might be targeting a day after Labor Day holiday in the United States. Rogers is calling the update as “Q OS” release for the Google Pixel smartphones.

The update will be available for Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. The Canadian carriers have been a reliable source for software update release cycle in the past. It is, however, odd that Rogers is not referring to the update as Android 10. Carriers are usually involved in the testing and certification of new version of Android. Telus, on the other hand, calls the roll out as “Android Q + security update” on all eight Pixel devices.

Google released Android Q beta 6 at the start of August as the final preview of its mobile operating system. The final release is expected to polish some of the bugs and instability found in the final beta release. One of the big issue remains the gesture navigation system, which is far more perfect. In fact, Google tweaked it midway during the beta release and has been nothing less than confusing. The peak gesture looks ill conceived and is hard to pull off.

Hopefully, Google will address all of these issues and will add compatibility with third-party launchers later. The AOSP and broader ecosystem of partners should also get the update. This year, Android Q beta, was available on more devices than usual. There is a possibility that some of these devices will get the update sooner than later. OnePlus 7 Series is already tipped to get the update on the same as Google Pixel smartphones. Essential might become second brand after Google to release the update for its smartphone.

