comscore Android 10 for Google Pixel phones could roll out starting today
  • Home
  • News
  • Android 10 for Google Pixel phones could roll out starting today, reveal Canadian operators
News

Android 10 for Google Pixel phones could roll out starting today, reveal Canadian operators

News

Android 10 is the first version of Google's mobile operating system to be not named after a dessert. It brings a number of new features but focus will be on revamped gesture-based navigation.

  • Updated: September 3, 2019 11:01 AM IST
android-10-google-android-q

Android 10, the next version of Google’s mobile operating system, could be rolled out starting today. Google announced that it is doing away with dessert names with Android 10 last month. Now, it seems that the update will become available for Pixel phones starting today. A Google support executive inadvertently revealed that Android 10 will become available for Pixel phones starting September 3. It was later backed up by Canadian operator Rogers as well.

Now, Telus, another Canadian operator, has confirmed that Android 10 for Pixel phones will be available starting September 3. In the past, Google has released latest version of Android in August but this year, it seems to have delayed a bit. The update usually arrives during the first week of the month and includes latest security patches. With September 3 roll out, Google might be targeting a day after Labor Day holiday in the United States. Rogers is calling the update as “Q OS” release for the Google Pixel smartphones.

It's official: Android Q is Android 10, Google drops dessert naming forever

Also Read

It's official: Android Q is Android 10, Google drops dessert naming forever

The update will be available for Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. The Canadian carriers have been a reliable source for software update release cycle in the past. It is, however, odd that Rogers is not referring to the update as Android 10. Carriers are usually involved in the testing and certification of new version of Android. Telus, on the other hand, calls the roll out as “Android Q + security update” on all eight Pixel devices.

Android, Android 10, Android q, Android 10 release, google pixel

Photo: 9to5Google

Google released Android Q beta 6 at the start of August as the final preview of its mobile operating system. The final release is expected to polish some of the bugs and instability found in the final beta release. One of the big issue remains the gesture navigation system, which is far more perfect. In fact, Google tweaked it midway during the beta release and has been nothing less than confusing. The peak gesture looks ill conceived and is hard to pull off.

Android 10 Q: 6 features that make it worth waiting for

Also Read

Android 10 Q: 6 features that make it worth waiting for

Hopefully, Google will address all of these issues and will add compatibility with third-party launchers later. The AOSP and broader ecosystem of partners should also get the update. This year, Android Q beta, was available on more devices than usual. There is a possibility that some of these devices will get the update sooner than later. OnePlus 7 Series is already tipped to get the update on the same as Google Pixel smartphones. Essential might become second brand after Google to release the update for its smartphone.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

57000

Buy Now
Android 7.1 Nougat
Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core 2.15GHz Processor
12.3 MP with f2.0 Aperture, LED flash, Phase detection auto-focus, laser auto-focus
  • Published Date: September 3, 2019 10:43 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 3, 2019 11:01 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Vivo Y15, Vivo Y17 receive price cut on Amazon.in, Flipkart
Deals
Vivo Y15, Vivo Y17 receive price cut on Amazon.in, Flipkart
OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

News

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

News

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

News

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

News

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

Most Popular

Realme 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

News

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store
Android 10 for Google Pixel phones could roll out starting today

News

Android 10 for Google Pixel phones could roll out starting today
OnePlus TV key specifications confirmed via Amazon India

News

OnePlus TV key specifications confirmed via Amazon India
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get new Android Q beta update ahead of the final release

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get new Android Q beta update ahead of the final release
Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus launch set for September 5: What we know so far

News

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus launch set for September 5: What we know so far

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola One Zoom बेंचमार्किंग बेवसाइट Geekbench पर लिस्ट हुआ, मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस सामने आईं

Gionee जल्द करेगा वापसी, Gionee M11 और Gionee M11s स्मार्टफोन को लॉन्च करेगी कंपनी

Vivo ने iQOO Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन की 4 घंटे में 2 लाख से ज्यादा यूनिट्स बेची

Flipstar sale का आज आखिरी दिन : OPPO F3 समेत TV और लैपटॉप मिल रहा है अट्रैक्टिव डिस्काउंट

OnePlus TV की स्पेसिफिकेशंस लॉन्च से पहले Amazon India पर हुई कंफर्म


News

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store
News
OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store
Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

News

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially
Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

News

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019
Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

News

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works
Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone

News

Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone