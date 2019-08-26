Android 10 for Pixel might be released on September 3

Android 10 might be released to Google’s Pixel smartphones on September 3, 2019. Last week, Google confirmed that it is ditching the dessert name and will call the update simply Android 10. While it didn’t announce the final date for its release, a leak points at first week of September. The information regarding the release date of Android 10 comes directly from two independent Google Support agents. This means that Google’s Pixel devices will get the next version of Android in just eight days time.

The update is expected to become available for all the Pixel-branded smartphones released by the company. In the chat, Google’s support agents confirm that the update will arrive for Pixel 3a on September 3, 2019. The details of this chat shared with PhoneArena show that next major Android release will arrive next month. If it turns out to be true then the update will be nearly a month late from the previous versions of this release. The update should be available for Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at the time of its release.

The update should also be available for Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL from 2017. Google has also clarified that Android 10 will be released for first generation Pixel and Pixel XL from 2016. The first generation Pixel smartphones are outside their two-year software update cycle but Google is offering an additional year of updates. The announcement came as a pleasant surprise for the early adopters of Google’s Pixel lineup in 2016.

The search giant has released a total of 14 versions of Android named after a dessert. One of the big feature is system-wide dark theme and it is one of the most requested feature. With Android 10, Google also plans to directly push security updates to all devices, including those from its OEM partners. Other changes include improvement to gestures and update to permissions and privacy.

