Android 10 (Go edition) announced; brings faster app launch times

Android 10 (Go edition) has been announced by Google. The search giant started the Go edition with the launch of Pie last year. Now, it is continuing the tradition by unveiling the newest version. Google says Android 10 (Go edition) will be available for smartphones with less than 1.5GB of RAM. This new lightweight version of Android 10 will be available this fall and is being dubbed as “faster and more secure.” One of the big improvements being introduced can be seen with the app launch time.

Google notes that apps launch 10 percent faster in Android 10 (Go edition) compared to Pie (Go edition). The search giant has also improved the speed and reliability of the mobile operating system. The Go edition is being introduced just weeks after Google launched Android 10 as the next major update for its Pixel devices. There is also a number of enhancements on the security front. Android 10 (Go edition) now adopts Adiantum, a form of encryption designed for lower power devices introduced by Google earlier this year.

The new encryption algorithm allows devices with lower resources to encrypt data without impacting performance. “Adiantum is built to run efficiently without specialized hardware, meaning all Go edition users will have the same level of data security as any Android device, without compromising performance,” Google notes in the blog post. “This will make the next generation of devices more secure than their predecessors, and allow the next billion people coming online for the first time to do so safely.”

With the release, Google has also updated the logo of Android 10 (Go edition) and first devices will launch “later this fall”. The search giant has also confirmed that over 500 manufacturers have launched more than 1,600 Android (Go edition) devices in the last 18 months. These devices are reportedly available in over 180 countries and Go reportedly makes up for 80 percent of entry-level Android devices.