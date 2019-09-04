Android 10 now available for all Google Pixel phones

Android 10, the next version of Google‘s mobile operating system, is now available for all Pixel smartphones. Google announced that its next mobile operating system will simply be called Android 10 last month. After six beta release, Android 10 is now available for Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. This is the widest release of Android for Pixel smartphones yet. Apart from Pixel phones, Android 10 is also available for Essential Phone and Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro.

Android 10 now available for Pixel phones

While Google did not confirm the official Android 10 release date, the leaks hinted at September 3. First, a Google support executive confirmed the date and then Canadian operators Rogers and Telus also confirmed the date. And Google released the update yesterday for all of its Pixel smartphones. The Pixel and Pixel XL were not part of software update cycle but Google offering these update for additional year. You can either wait for OTA update or manually check for one by going to Settings >> System Update >> Check for Updates. The update builds on Android 9 Pie and brings support for foldable devices and 5G network.

Watch: Android 10 First Look

Android 10 released: Top features

One of the big changes coming to Android this year is system-wide dark theme. With dark theme, Google is offering true black appearance across the system and not dark grey theme. You can activate dark theme from the quick settings menu. Dave Burke, VP of Engineering at Google, confirmed that it will also conserve battery life. With Android 10, Google is also improving smart reply feature, which now works across all messaging apps. It now suggests actions like opening address on Google Maps and opening video link on YouTube.

Android 10 also improves the gesture navigation first introduced with Android Pie last year. The pill is now smaller and Google has gotten rid of the back button. The back is now replaced with swipe from the edge of the display. Google has also introduced peak as a new gesture to open left swipe menu but the interface has not won the hearts of every user. There is also Live Caption, which automatically caption videos, podcasts and audio messages across any app.

Google is improving security and privacy with Android 10 where users can now let apps collect location data only when you are using them. There are also more options under Privacy section and security updates will be rolled out directly via Google Play system updates. Digital Wellbeing has also been enhanced and comes integrated with Family Link. It also gets a new Focus mode in beta where users can select apps they find distracting.

Story Timeline