Last month, Samsung released the Android 10 update roadmap for its range of smartphones. The Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ was due to get the update sometime in January. However, the stable update is ready and Samsung has already started seeding the same. Android 10 for Galaxy Note 10 is rolling out as an OTA (over the air) for both regular and beta users.

Android 10 update for Galaxy Note 10 detailed

Regular users who have been on Android 9 Pie with One UI skin are getting the update which is roughly 1.9GB in size. It brings all the Android 10 goodness, along with One UI 2.0 skin. You get all the new features, along with bug fixes and performance improvements.

For users who have been on Android 10 beta, they are also getting an update. In the “Beta Notice” on Samsung Members app, the company has mentioned that it won’t be releasing any further updates. Samsung is also pushing a small patch for beta users, which is about 145MB in size. The update will migrate users from beta to stable build.

Galaxy Note 10 series specifications and features

With the Galaxy Note 10, Samsung is offering only one storage variant. It comes with 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage and is available for Rs 69,999. The Galaxy Note 10+ comes with 12GB of RAM and option for 256GB or 512GB storage. It is available for Rs 79,999 and Rs 89,999 respectively. The Note 10+ also supports expandable storage of up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

The Note 10 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, triple cameras at the back and 3,500mAh battery. The Note 10+, on the other hand, comes with a 6.8-inch QHD+ display, quad cameras at the back and a 4,500mAh battery. The Android 10 update also brings December 2019 security patch.

