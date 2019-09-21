comscore OnePlus 7 series gets the official Android 10 update
Android 10 update rolling out for OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro

Similar to most software-related announcements, OnePlus Global Products Operations Manager Manu J shared the news about the Android 10 update. He confirmed that the update is rolling out for both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

  • Published: September 21, 2019 12:03 PM IST
Smartphone maker OnePlus has finally rolled out the stable version of Android 10 update for its OnePlus 7 Series. This update comes just days after the company rolled out the second OxygenOS Open Beta build for OnePlus 7 series. The company made the announcement about the stable roll out in a dedicated post on OnePlus forums. Similar to most software-related announcements, OnePlus Global Products Operations Manager Manu J shared the news about the Android 10 update. He confirmed that the update is rolling out for both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

The software update will bring the OxygenOS version up to 10 with the Android 10 upgrade. The post shared a comprehensive list of changes that users can expect from the upcoming Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 update. First up, the most obvious thing users will get is Android 10. In addition to this, the update will also bring a new UI design, new customization settings, and new location permissions. You will also get full-screen gestures in OxygenOS 10 including inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen. The update will also include a bottom navigation bar for easy switching left or right to cycle between recent apps.

Beyond this, OnePlus is also rolling out a new Game Space feature with OxygenOS 10. This will keep all your games in one single place for easier access and improved gaming experience. The forum post also shared details about “Smart display” feature that will showcase time, location, and event-specific information with Ambient Display. Users can tweak this under Settings> Display> Ambient Display> Smart Display section.

The last thing that OnePlus revealed is it is also rolling out the ability to block spam in the Message app. Users will be able to filter spam with the help of simple keywords. This new setting will be present in the Messages> Spam> Settings> Blocking settings section. OnePlus also confirmed that this new update is rolling out in a staged manner. This means that only a small number of users will get the update today.

So, in case you can’t see the update on your OnePlus 7 Series device, don’t worry. As part of the staged rollout, the company wants to ensure that there are no hidden bugs present in the update on the first day. In case everything goes smoothly, OnePlus 7 series users will start receiving the new update on their device in coming days.

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

32999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: September 21, 2019 12:03 PM IST

