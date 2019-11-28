Google rolled out its latest Android 10 update for Pixel smartphones in the month of September 2019. A few smartphone brands have already shared the list of mobile phones that will get Android Q aka Android 10 update in the near future. The latest Android 10 OS brings a host of features, including system-wide dark theme, Live Caption, improved smart reply feature and more. Google is improving security and privacy with Android 10 where users can now let apps collect location data only when they are using them. Check out the list of top 10 phones that will get the latest Android 10 update soon.

Top Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Nokia phones to get Android 10 update

Redmi Note 8

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is expected to receive the Android 10 update in the coming days. This is the company’s budget phone, which is priced under the Rs 10,000 segment. This Redmi phone was launched with a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 665 SoC and more.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Price 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI Display 6.3-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 4,000mAh

Redmi Note 8 Pro

A few weeks back, Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone. The same device was recently spotted on Geekbench with Android 10. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is expected to receive the Android 10 update in the month of December.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Price Rs 14,999 Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,500mAh

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro

A lot of Xiaomi Redmi phones are expected to get the Android 10 update in early 2020. Both the Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7 Pro will get the latest Android OS update by Q1 of next year, that is 2020. This smartphone falls under Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Price 13999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 48MP+5MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 4,000mAh

Realme X2 Pro

In September this year, Realme shared its Android 10 update roadmap for its Realme phones. The company recently revealed that its Realme X2 Pro will receive the Android 10 update in the first quarter of 2020. This is a flagship device from Realme, and packs a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, Super AMOLED display and more.

Features Realme X2 Pro Price 29999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.5-inch Full HD+-2400x1080pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,000mAh

Realme 5 Pro

Similar to Realme X2 Pro, the Realme 5 Pro will get the Android 10 update in the first quarter of 2020. This phone comes with a quad rear camera setup, a mid-range Snapdragon 712 SoC and more. Realme is currently shipping this phone with Android 9 Pie OS out of the box.

Features Realme 5 Pro Price 13999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,035mAh

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung just recently shared a list of phones that will get the Android 10 update. The Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 9 are the smartphones that will get the update in January 2020.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Price 67900 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.3-inch QHD+, 18.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 12MP Battery 4,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy S10

As mentioned above, the Samsung Galaxy S10 will get the Android 10 update in the first quarter of 2020. This Samsung mobile phone was launched earlier this year. It packs a triple rear camera setup, a 3,400mAh battery and more.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Price 66900 Chipset Exynos 9820 OS Android Pie with One UI Display 6.1-inch QHD+-Dynamic AMOLED Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera Front Camera 10MP Battery 3,400mAh

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Similar to Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 9, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will get the Android Q update by next year. This smartphone comes with a Dynamic AMOLED display, Exynos 9825 SoC, 3,500mAh battery and more.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price 69999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with One UI Display Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 10MP Battery 3,500mAh

Nokia 8.1

The Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 9 PureView are the first three phones that will receive the Android 10 update this year. The Nokia 8.1 was launched with Android 9 Pie, Snapdragon 710 SoC, dual rear cameras and more. It offers a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Features Nokia 8.1 Price 26999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.18-inch, FHD+-2246×1080 pixels Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 13MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 3,500mAh

Nokia 9 PureView

HMD Global plans to upgrade most of its Nokia smartphones to Android 10 by Q2 2020. The Nokia 9 PureView is expected to get the update in the coming weeks. This Nokia device packs a total of five cameras at the back, a Snapdragon 855 chipset and more.

Features Nokia 9 PureView Price 49999 Chipset Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 Processor OS Android 9 Pie Display OLED-5.99-inch-QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Penta – 12MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 3,500mAh Android 10: Top features One of the big changes coming to Android this year is a system-wide dark theme. Google also confirmed that it will also conserve battery life. With Android 10, Google is also improving the smart reply feature, which now works across all messaging apps. It now suggests actions like opening address on Google Maps and opening video link on YouTube. Android 10 also improves the gesture navigation first introduced with Android Pie last year. The pill is now smaller and Google has gotten rid of the back button. The back is now replaced with swipe from the edge of the display. Google has also introduced peak as a new gesture to open left swipe menu but the interface has not won the hearts of every user. There is also Live Caption, which automatically caption’s videos, podcasts and audio messages across any app. Google is improving security and privacy with Android 10 where users can now let apps collect location data only when you are using them. There are also more options under the Privacy section and security updates will be rolled out directly via Google Play system updates. Digital Wellbeing has also been enhanced and comes integrated with Family Link.