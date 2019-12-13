A couple of months back, Google unveiled its latest Android 10 operating system. Brands like Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, and Nokia have already revealed when they are planning to upgrade most of their phones to Android 10. Apart from Google, OnePlus was the first company in India to release the Android 10 update for its phones. The OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T devices have already received the latest Android OS update.

Other Chinese phones like Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is already running on Android 10. Samsung just recently rolled out the same Android 10 update for the Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy M30, and Galaxy M20, which is quite surprising as the units were supposed to get it in Q1 2020. Besides, the latest Android 10 OS brings quite a lot of useful features. But one of the biggest features that the Android 10 offers is a system-wide dark theme.

Watch: Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019

You also get a cool Live Caption feature as well as an improved smart reply feature. Apart from these features, Google has also focused on improving security and privacy with Android 10, which we will talk about later. If you own a Samsung, Realme or Nokia phone, then check out the list of top 10 phones that will get the Android 10 update soon (in Q1 2020).

Top Realme, Samsung, Nokia phones to get Android 10 update

Samsung Galaxy M40

Earlier this month, Samsung shared a rough timeline of the update roll-out of different markets around the globe. The Samsung Galaxy M40 smartphone will receive the update in the first quarter of 2020. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of this Galaxy phone is currently available for Rs 17,999 in India.

Features Samsung Galaxy M40 Price Rs 17,999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 32MP + 5MP + 8MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,500mAh

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series

Samsung recently released the Android 10 update for the Galaxy S10 series. So, the company is expected to push the same update for the Galaxy Note 10 series too. As per the roadmap, the Note 10 line up will get the Android 10 update in Q1 2020. This smartphone comes with a Dynamic AMOLED display, Exynos 9825 SoC, 3,500mAh battery and more.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Price 69999 79999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with One UI Display Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.8-inch QHD+ -3040×1440 pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 256GB storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Quad – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF Front Camera 10MP 10MP Battery 3,500mAh 4,500mAh

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The Galaxy Note 9 is one of many Samsung smartphones that will get the update in January 2020. You can buy this handset for Rs 44,999 via Amazon India. The key features of the Galaxy Note 9 are QHD+ display, a flagship processor, a 4,000mAh battery and a lot more.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Price Rs 44,999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.3-inch QHD+, 18.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 12MP Battery 4,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy S9

The Samsung Galaxy S9 could get the Android 10 update in the coming days or in the first quarter of 2020. This flagship device from Samsung is currently available for just Rs 27,999 via Flipkart. It was originally launched in India for Rs 57,900.

Features Samsung Galaxy S9 Price Rs 27,999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.0 Oreo Display sAMOLED Display-5.8-inch-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) Pixel Internal Memory 64GB Storage + 4GB RAM Rear Camera Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) Front Camera 8 MP AF (F1.7) Battery 3000 mAh battery

Realme 5 Pro

The Realme 5 Pro will get the Android 10 update in the first quarter of 2020. This phone comes with a quad rear camera setup, a mid-range Snapdragon 712 SoC and more. Realme is currently shipping this phone with Android 9 Pie OS out of the box.

Features Realme 5 Pro Price Rs 13,999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,035mAh

Realme XT

The Realme XT is yet another phone from Realme that will get the Android 10 update in the first quarter of 2020. It offers features like a big 6.4-inch FHD+ display, a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, a 4,000mAh battery and more.

Features Realme XT Price Rs 15,999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,000mAh

Realme 3 Pro

The Realme 3 Pro, which is a budget-friendly phone, was launched earlier this year. Similar to other phones, this Realme phone will also get the Android 10 update in Q1 2020. It sports a 4,045mAh battery, a dual rear camera setup, a mid-range Snapdragon 710 SoC and more.

Features Realme 3 Pro Price Rs 9,999 Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 4,045mAh

Realme X2 Pro

In September this year, Realme shared its Android 10 update roadmap for its Realme phones. The company recently revealed that its Realme X2 Pro will receive the Android 10 update in the first quarter of 2020. This is a flagship device from Realme, and packs a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, a Super AMOLED display and more.

Features Realme X2 Pro Price 29999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.5-inch Full HD+-2400x1080pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,000mAh

Nokia 5.1 Plus

When it comes to software updates, Nokia smartphones have an unbeaten track record of monthly security updates over other brands.

Features Nokia 5.1 Plus Price 9399 Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 5.8-inch 19:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual 13MP + 13MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,060mAh

Nokia 3.1 Plus

HMD Global, which is home to Nokia phones, plans to upgrade most of its Nokia phones to Android 10 by Q2 2020. But, the Nokia 3.1 Plus units will get the Android 10 update in Q1 of 2020. The entry-level device is currently available for Rs 6,769 in India. You can buy it via Amazon India.

Features Nokia 3.1 Plus Price Rs 6,769 Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage Rear Camera Dual 13MP + 5MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 3,500mAh

Nokia 4.2

Currently, Nokia has 17 eligible smartphones in total, which will get Android 10. HMD Global will release the Android 10 update for the Nokia 4.2 in Q1 2020. This device comes with a price label of Rs 7,990 in India, and you can get it via Amazon India.

Features Nokia 4.2 Price Rs 7,990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 5.71-inch HD+-1520 x 720 pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 3,000mAh

Nokia 3.2

Apart from Nokia 4.2, the Nokia 3.2, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco smartphones will get the Android 10 update in the first quarter of 2020. The company has slashed the price of the Nokia 3.2 several times, and it is now available for Rs 6,730 via Amazon India.

Features Nokia 3.2 Price Rs 6,730 Chipset Snapdragon 429 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display IPS LCD display-6.26-inch-HD+ (720 x 1,520 pixels) resolution Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage Rear Camera 13MP with LED flash Front Camera 5MP Battery 4,000mAh Top Android 10 features you should know about As mentioned above, the latest Android OS brings a system-wide dark theme. Google has also revealed that the dark theme feature of Android 10 will help conserve your phone’s battery life (up to a certain extent). The search giant has also improved the smart reply feature, which now works across all messaging apps. It now suggests actions like opening address on Google Maps and opening video link on YouTube. Android 10 also improves the gesture navigation first introduced with Android Pie last year. The pill is now smaller and Google has gotten rid of the back button. The back is now replaced with swipe from the edge of the display. Google has also introduced peak as a new gesture to open left swipe menu but the interface has not won the hearts of every user. Digital Wellbeing has also been enhanced and comes integrated with Family Link. Apart from these, Google has also enhanced security and privacy with Android 10. So, users can now let apps collect location data only when they are using them. There are also more options under the Privacy section and security updates will be rolled out directly via Google Play system updates. Lastly, there is a Live Caption feature as well, which automatically caption’s videos, podcasts and audio messages across any app. This Android 10 feature is truly useful and cool too.