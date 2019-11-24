comscore Android 10 update: Top smartphones in India running on the latest OS
News

Android 10 update: Top smartphones in India running on the latest OS

Apart from Pixel phones, Android 10 is also available for Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and a few OnePlus phones. Read on to find out the top smartphones in India that are currently running on the latest OS - Android 10.

  Published: November 24, 2019 6:42 PM IST
OnePlus 7T Pro 2

Google started releasing the latest Android 10 update for its Pixel smartphones around early September. Currently, Android 10 is only available on a few phones in India. The latest OS is available on Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Apart from Pixel phones, Android 10 is also available on Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and a few OnePlus phones. A lot of devices will receive the Android 10 update in the first quarter of 2020. Realme has already shared its Android 10 update roadmap for its Realme phones. Read on to find out the top smartphones in India that are currently running on the latest OS – Android 10.

Android 10 update: Top phones in India running on the latest OS

OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 7T smartphone was launched in India with Android 10. It packs a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display along with FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) resolution. The device also supports HDR10+ content playback more than 1,000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The rear-camera features a 48-megapixel primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture.

Features OnePlus 7T
Price 37999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
OS Android 10
Display Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,800mAh battery
Nokia 8.1

The Nokia 8.1 is the first Nokia smartphone to get the latest Android update. With this phone, you get a Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC, a 3,500mAh battery, FHD+ display and more. Nokia is offering this handset in 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage.

Features Nokia 8.1
Price 26999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core
OS Android 10
Display 6.18-inch, FHD+-2246×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 13MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 3,500mAh

Google Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3

Both the Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 ships with Android 10 OS out of the box. Both the Pixel units pack a Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC, dual front camera, and more. You also get a single camera at the back of the phones.

Features Google Pixel 3 Google Pixel 3 XL
Price 71000 83000
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
OS Android 10 Android 10
Display 5.5-inch FHD+, 18:9 aspect ratio 6.3-inch QHD+, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 12.2MP 12.2MP
Front Camera Dual 8MP + 8MP Dual 8MP + 8MP
Battery 2,915mAh 3,430mAh

OnePlus 6

Earlier this month, OnePlus started releasing the OxygenOS version 10.0 based on Android 10 for the old OnePlus 6 phone. “We are very excited to announce that we are ready to roll out OxygenOS version 10.0 based on Android 10 for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T,” OnePlus Global Products Operations Manager, Manu J, wrote in OnePlus forum.

Features OnePlus 6
Price 34999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
OS Android 10 with OxygenOS
Display 6.28-inch full-HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-2280×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 20MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,500mAh

Google Pixel 3a

The Google 3a supports Android 10, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, and a small battery. The Pixel 3a comes with a 5.6-inch full HD+ display, a 12-megapixel rear camera and a lot more. This phone comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

Features Google Pixel 3a
Price 39999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
OS Android 10
Display 5.6-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 3,000mAh

OnePlus 7T Pro

Similar to the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7T Pro was also launched in India with Android 10. It sports a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, triple rear camera setup, a big 4085mAh battery and more. It features a 6.67-inch QHD+ display and a 16-megapixel front camera.

Features OnePlus 7T Pro
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC
OS Android 10 with OxygenOS
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.67-inch QHD+-1440×3120 pixels
Internal Memory up to 256GB, up to 12GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+8MP+16MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4085mAh

OnePlus 6T

In November this year, the OnePlus 6T smartphone started receiving the Android 10 update in India. The OnePlus 6T was launched in India with Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC, dual rear cameras, 6.4-inch full HD+ display and more.

Features OnePlus 6T
Price 37999
Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
OS Android 10 with OxygenOS
Display 6.4-inch full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 16MP + 20MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,700mAh

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

In September this year, Xiaomi rolled out of the stable MIUI 10.4.8 stable update based on Android 10 for the Redmi K20 Pro in India. The update added optimized notifications, new nature-inspired sound effects, Dark Mode and more.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Price 27999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 10
Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Google Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 2

As mentioned above, Google has already pushed the Android 10 update for all the Pixel phones, including Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 2. Both the devices offer the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core chipset. The handsets come in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

Features Google Pixel 2 XL Google Pixel 2
Price 57000 42000
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.35GHz + 1.9GHz, 64-Bit Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.35GHz + 1.9GHz, 64-Bit Processor
OS Android 10 Android 10
Display pOLED display-6.0-inch-QHD+ (2880 x 1440) Pixel OLED display-5.0 inches-FHD (1920 x 1080) Pixel
Internal Memory 64GB Internal Storage, 4GB RAM 64GB Internal Storage, 4GB RAM
Rear Camera 12.2 MP with f/1.8 aperture 12.2 MP with f/1.8 aperture
Front Camera 8 MP with f/2.4 aperture 8 MP with f/2.4 aperture
Battery 3520 mAh Battery 2700 mAh battery

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus has already rolled out the stable version of Android 10 update for its OnePlus 7 Series. Both the OnePlus devices feature a  Snapdragon 855 SoC, a massive display, 48-megapixel rear main camera and more.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7
Price 48999 32999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 10 Android 10
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

  Published Date: November 24, 2019 6:42 PM IST

