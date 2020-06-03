comscore Android 11 Beta 1 arrives early after Google canceled launch | BGR India
  Android 11 Beta 1 arrives early and reveals developer option for new media controls in quick settings
Android 11 Beta 1 arrives early and reveals developer option for new media controls in quick settings

Android 11 Beta 1 released early for select Pixel owners even though Google has cancelled the launch show.

  Updated: June 3, 2020 10:45 AM IST
Android 11

Android 11 Beta 1 was scheduled to launch via a virtual event on June 3. However, Google decided to delay the launch due to ongoing protests in the United States. While the launch was officially pushed back on Friday, some Pixel owners were in for a surprise. On Monday, some Pixel owners reported getting Android 11 Beta release. It has reportedly rolled out to at least two Pixel 4 XL owners and potentially to other Google devices as well. Also Read - Google delays Android 11 Beta launch event

According to XDA‘s Mishaal Rahman, Android 11 Beta 1 arrives with build number RPB1.200504.018. 9to5Google further reports that the update is not widely available yet. There is a possibility that someone pushed the switch and released the update early to a small set of users. In the past, we have seen Googlers-only OTA builds being pushed to users. However, the update being pushed out early to Pixel owners does not carry the “Confidential internal only”. Also Read - Android 11 Developer Preview 4 released, first public beta to come on June 3

Android 11 Beta 1 Arrives Early

This appears to be a straightforward release of “beta version of Android R”. While Google announced a tweak to roll out schedule, it announced that the final Android 11 update will release during the third quarter of this year. The beta 1 release includes the final SDK and NDK APIs. Google will also open Play Store publishing for apps targeting Android 11. The update already includes some features previously not seen in the Developer Preview 4. Here is a look at some of these features. Also Read - iQOO 3 will get Android 11 and Android 12 updates; company confirms

Google is allowing developers to enable media controls in Quick Settings with the release of Beta 1. It means Spotify can add a music player in the quick settings with the new beta release. As reported yesterday, Android 11 Beta 1 also brings a customizable power menu. This includes the option to control devices and wallet. There are also new app suggestions for Pixel Launcher dock, as noted by 9to5Google. Rahman further adds that Beta 1 brings new icon shape overlays including Vessel, Tapered Rect and Pebble.

Google Pixel 4a launch delayed to July 13, but the device is ready

Also Read

Google Pixel 4a launch delayed to July 13, but the device is ready

The Android 11 Beta 1 release also includes a new setting for Bubbles notifications. In Settings, you can head to Apps & Notifications followed by Notifications and then tap on Bubbles. Here, you now have the option to enable or disable apps from showing bubbles. It is not uncommon for Google to add new features to beta release. However, Android 11 Beta 1 seems like an update that brings a new developer option that will simplify user experience.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: June 3, 2020 10:45 AM IST
  Updated Date: June 3, 2020 10:45 AM IST

