Google introduced a system-wide dark mode theme in Android 10. This was among the highlights of the new OS. However, Google removed a feature first seen in one of the early beta versions. This feature would allow users to automatically switch between normal and dark mode depending on the time of day. We may now see a return of this feature on Android 11.

In recent years, Dark Mode has gained much popularity among users. On AMOLED display devices, it helps users save battery. But even on other screen types, it can reduce eye strain in low-light conditions. The system-wide Dark Mode on Android 10 supports all apps, and is forcing developers to adopt it.

As mentioned, dark mode scheduling was seen on earlier beta versions. Google however removed this feature as it negatively affected user experience, XDA reports. At the time of activation, apps would restart, which could slow down the system, besides causing information loss. Additionally, the function also forced apps to request location permissions to recalculate sunrise and sunset times. This especially the case in regions near the north and south poles.

Google may end up reusing an old feature released on Android 7.1, called Night Light. This could help in bringing scheduling possibility. However, that would imply making use of an old piece of code that no longer interests the company. Google’s Issue Tracker has pointed to the possibility that Dark Mode scheduling could be introduced in the future version of Android OS, possibly with Android 11.