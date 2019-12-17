comscore Android 11: Next OS could implement Dark Mode scheduling | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Android 11 could get dark mode scheduling feature next year
News

Android 11 could get dark mode scheduling feature next year

News

Google introduced system-wide Dark Mode on Android 10 this year. But next year, Android 11 is expected to bring the much-requested dark mode scheduling feature.

  • Published: December 17, 2019 2:06 PM IST

Google introduced a system-wide dark mode theme in Android 10. This was among the highlights of the new OS. However, Google removed a feature first seen in one of the early beta versions. This feature would allow users to automatically switch between normal and dark mode depending on the time of day. We may now see a return of this feature on Android 11.

In recent years, Dark Mode has gained much popularity among users. On AMOLED display devices, it helps users save battery. But even on other screen types, it can reduce eye strain in low-light conditions. The system-wide Dark Mode on Android 10 supports all apps, and is forcing developers to adopt it.

As mentioned, dark mode scheduling was seen on earlier beta versions. Google however removed this feature as it negatively affected user experience, XDA reports. At the time of activation, apps would restart, which could slow down the system, besides causing information loss. Additionally, the function also forced apps to request location permissions to recalculate sunrise and sunset times. This especially the case in regions near the north and south poles.

Android 10 update: Top 10 Samsung, Realme and Nokia phones soon getting the latest OS

Also Read

Android 10 update: Top 10 Samsung, Realme and Nokia phones soon getting the latest OS

Google may end up reusing an old feature released on Android 7.1, called Night Light. This could help in bringing scheduling possibility. However, that would imply making use of an old piece of code that no longer interests the company. Google’s Issue Tracker has pointed to the possibility that Dark Mode scheduling could be introduced in the future version of Android OS, possibly with Android 11.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 17, 2019 2:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme X2, Buds Air India launch event highlights
News
Realme X2, Buds Air India launch event highlights
Realme X2 launched with Snapdragon 730G; specifications, price in India

News

Realme X2 launched with Snapdragon 730G; specifications, price in India

Jabra Elite 75t launched with up to 28 hour battery life in India

News

Jabra Elite 75t launched with up to 28 hour battery life in India

Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro update rolling out

News

Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro update rolling out

PhonePe crosses 5 billion transactions, grows 5X in one year

News

PhonePe crosses 5 billion transactions, grows 5X in one year

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Android 11 could get dark mode scheduling

Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 update rolling out

Realme Buds Air launch: Features, price in India

Realme X2, Buds Air India launch event highlights

Realme X2 launched with Snapdragon 730G; specifications, price in India

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Hike Sticker Chat: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

The Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy now

Tata Sky Binge vs Airtel Xstream Stick vs d2h Magic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Android 11 could get dark mode scheduling

News

Android 11 could get dark mode scheduling
PhonePe crosses 5 billion transactions, grows 5X in one year

News

PhonePe crosses 5 billion transactions, grows 5X in one year
Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro official specs leaked

News

Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro official specs leaked
Top 10 Samsung, Realme, Nokia phones to get Android 10 update soon

News

Top 10 Samsung, Realme, Nokia phones to get Android 10 update soon
Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 launched

News

Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 launched

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X2 भारत में 16,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च, 1,500 रुपये का फ्लैट डिस्काउंट ऐसे हासिल करें

Airtel Xsteme Box पर मिल रहा है 1,750 रुपये का डिस्काउंट, ये है पूरा ऑफर

Realme Paysa भारत में पेश, जानें कैसे करेगा काम और पूरी डिटेल्स

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G स्मार्टफोन का 12GB RAM और 512GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट ऑनलाइन हुआ स्पॉट

Realme Buds Air ट्रू वायरलेस ईयरबड्स के लॉन्च से पहले जानें इसके पांच फीचर्स

News

Android 11 could get dark mode scheduling
News
Android 11 could get dark mode scheduling
Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 update rolling out

News

Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 update rolling out
Realme Buds Air launch: Features, price in India

News

Realme Buds Air launch: Features, price in India
Realme X2, Buds Air India launch event highlights

News

Realme X2, Buds Air India launch event highlights
Realme X2 launched with Snapdragon 730G; specifications, price in India

News

Realme X2 launched with Snapdragon 730G; specifications, price in India