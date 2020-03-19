The developer previews for Android 11 are running way ahead of schedule, which is a good thing. It may mean we either see Android 11 earlier or see a more stable version when it comes out. Google surprised everyone with the first developer preview for Android 11 four weeks ago. Now, we have the second Android 11 Developer preview launching today.

The new developer preview is something Google calls an “incremental update with additional features, APIs and behavior changes”. This suggests that the new preview will not be a major revamp but will implement new elements in the existing framework. Google is still in the process of taking feedback and recommends that developers “begin early app compatibility testing”.

Android 11 DP2: What’s new?

Well, if you’re not a developer and just someone who wants to stay on the bleeding edge, this is what’s new with Android 11 DP2. The new preview introduces synchronized IME transitions. This lets keyboards and system bars stay in sync with app content. This will make it easier for developers to create “natural, intuitive and jank-free IME transitions”. This also lets many applications and games set their preferred refresh rates, useful for new devices. Expect apps to run on 90Hz on the Pixel 4 and 120Hz on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Another feature called “Resume on reboot” allows users to get right back to their work after a reboot without needing a password. This is useful and will now let users schedule when their devices restart after an OTA. Other changes include the addition of a 5G stable API and support for a Hinge-Angle sensor. This will be useful with folding smartphones and will let the interface know what angle the device is folded at, and act accordingly.

Who can get the new preview?

The new Android 11 developer preview 2 is currently available for the entire Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 series. The Pixel 3a series and the latest Pixel 4 and 4XL are also supported. If your device is already on the first developer preview, you should get an OTA update soon for the same.

