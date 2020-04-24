comscore Android 11 Developer Preview 3 released; check details | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Android 11 Developer Preview 3 released; check out what is new
News

Android 11 Developer Preview 3 released; check out what is new

News

Check out what new features and updates come in the Android 11 Developer Preview 3, the final developer preview ahead oh the first beta release.

  • Published: April 24, 2020 9:42 AM IST
Android 11

After releasing the first Android 11 developer preview in February 2020, Google just released the Android 11 Developer Preview 3 or Android 11 DP3 today. The new version of the pre-release software brings a new feature along with some new tweaks to existing features. Here is what is new. Also Read - Android 11 to enable seamless software updates with virtual A/B partition, reveals Google's Vendor Test Suite

App exit reasons updates

Apps in Android 11 DP3 can keep and fetch a record of reasons behind the most recent app deaths using the new getHistoricalProcessExitReasons tool in the Activity Manager class. The ApplicationExitInfo class shows the information that various apps can get before they exit. These include factors like the system running ow on memory, a runtime permission change, excessive resource usage, or a native code crash. Also Read - Android 11 Developer Preview 2 released: List of compatible Pixel phones and how to install

Watch: Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

GWP-ASan heap analysis

Older Developer Previews added a few tools that helped developers look for memory safety issue and fix them. The newest tool in the list is GWP-ASan. This sampling allocation tool will look fir heap memory errors with minimal overhead or impact on the performance. The tools is enabled by default on Android 11 DP3. Also Read - Android 11: Here's when the next developer previews, betas and final release will roll out

ADB incremental

Google is also bringing in a new ADB incremental feature to Android 11 DP3. The feature will allow large APKs to be installed much faster than before via a PC. The installation of an APK over 2GB via a computer is now 10 times faster. The feature requires your device to have the new incremental file system, currently only supported on the Pixel 4 series. However, Google says that all devices that will launch with Android 11 will have the Incremental File System feature.

Wireless Debugging

Android 11 allows using Wireless ADB easier than before. Users may now use the ‘Wireless Debugging’ option in developer options. Your phone can then be paired to a PC using the pairing code workflow. However, Google has said that it will add a QR code scanning feature soon.

Data Access auditing

Users will also see updated data access auditing APIs in Android 11 Developer Preview 3. The company has renamed several APIs so updating your apps is a good idea.

Android 11 Developer Preview: How to install on Pixel phones

Also Read

Android 11 Developer Preview: How to install on Pixel phones

Android 11 roadmap ahead

This is the final developer preview for Android 11. Google will now release the first beta release in May, and another in June 2020. The first stable release for the new operating system will then be out sometime in the third quarter of 2020.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 24, 2020 9:42 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official
News
Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official
New character bug causes iPhone, iPad and other iOS devices to crash

News

New character bug causes iPhone, iPad and other iOS devices to crash

PUBG Mobile: Dark-Ops Agent and Aurora Pulse M16A4 now available

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Dark-Ops Agent and Aurora Pulse M16A4 now available

Android 11 Developer Preview 3 released

News

Android 11 Developer Preview 3 released

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: What's different?

News

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: What's different?

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Apple could use new ARM chipsets on Macs next year

Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official

New character bug causes iPhone, iPad and other iOS devices to crash

Android 11 Developer Preview 3 released

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: What's different?

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Which one is better?

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

Related Topics

Related Stories

Android 11 Developer Preview 3 released

News

Android 11 Developer Preview 3 released
Credit card records of millions left exposed by payments startup for 3 weeks

News

Credit card records of millions left exposed by payments startup for 3 weeks
Google Stadia user base surges after free 2 month offer, mobile app crosses 1 million installs

Gaming

Google Stadia user base surges after free 2 month offer, mobile app crosses 1 million installs
Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based features

News

Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based features
Google Play Store offering up to Rs 100 cashback with Paytm UPI

Gaming

Google Play Store offering up to Rs 100 cashback with Paytm UPI

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei ने 10.4-inch MatePad टैबलेट 7,250mAh बैटरी, 4 स्पीकर के साथ किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

JioTV vs Airtel Xstream : जानें किस लाइव टीवी एप में यूजर्स को मिलते हैं ज्यादा बेनिफिट्स

Xiaomi Redmi 10X फोन 5020mAh बैटरी और 48MP क्वॉड कैमरा सेटअप के साथ हुआ स्पॉट

फेसबुक ने लॉन्च किया मैसेंजर किड्स एप, पेरेंट्स को मिलेगा ये खास फीचर

YouTube ने फ्री किए 11 नए ओरिजिनल शो, देखें लिस्ट

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Features

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

News

Apple could use new ARM chipsets on Macs next year
News
Apple could use new ARM chipsets on Macs next year
Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official

News

Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official
New character bug causes iPhone, iPad and other iOS devices to crash

News

New character bug causes iPhone, iPad and other iOS devices to crash
Android 11 Developer Preview 3 released

News

Android 11 Developer Preview 3 released
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: What's different?

News

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: What's different?