Android 11 DP4 released, first public beta to come on June 3
News

Android 11 Developer Preview 4 released, first public beta to come on June 3

News

The initially unplanned Android 11 Developer Preview 4 is launched now, pushing the release of the first public beta to June 3, 2020.

  • Published: May 7, 2020 9:18 AM IST
Android 11

Tech giant Google had given us the Android 11 schedule a few months ago. So far, it has been only a little behind the planned release dates. However, that is likely due to the pandemic going on, and hence, Google has altered its timeline a bit. The company has now included a fourth beta that was just released yesterday. Moreover, we finally have a lunch date for the first Android 11 beta release. Originally planned for May 2020, the first beta has now been moved to June 2020. Also Read - Android 11 Developer Preview 3 released; check out what is new

The announcement for the beta itself was apparently made quite silently by Google. The first Android 11 Beta will be released on June 3, 2020, and there will be a special launch show on YouTube during the same. The online-only affair will likely make up for the lack of Google I/O 2020, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Android 11 to enable seamless software updates with virtual A/B partition, reveals Google's Vendor Test Suite

Watch: How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

The Google Android 11 Beta launch show would have all the regular events of an Android release. Just like any other Android team event straight out of Google’s Mountain View campus on the Shoreline Amphitheater. The event might include a Q&A session with Dave Burke, Android Vice President, and Stephanie Cuthbertson, Senior Director of Product management. Also Read - Android 11 Developer Preview 2 released: List of compatible Pixel phones and how to install

The Android 11 Developer Preview 4 has now been released for some Pixel phones. These are the Google Pixel 2/2 XL, Pixel 3/3 XL, Pixel 3a/3a XL, and Pixel 4/4 XL. The new build will be available soon via OTA to users. Alternatively, you can find the builds here.

Android 11 Developer Preview: How to install on Pixel phones

Also Read

Android 11 Developer Preview: How to install on Pixel phones

Android 11: Release schedule moving forward

The Android 11 release schedule has been so far pushed back by a month. While the original timeline had three Developer Previews planned, Google launched the fourth one today. The Developer Preview 4 will, however, be the last release of its kind. Google will now launch the Beta 1 on June 3. Hence, the Beta 2 will now be released in July instead of June. This release will be termed a “Platform Stability” release. From there, the final beta release, the Beta 3 will be launched in August 2020. The first final Android 11 release is hence, expected in Q3 2020.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 7, 2020 9:18 AM IST

