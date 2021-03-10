Android 11 has fastest adoption rates than older versions, says research

It has been six months since Google released Android 11 for the world and we are already seeing it on a lot of phones. Whether it be an expensive flagship or a mass-market midrange phone from last year, chances are that it may already be on Android 11, or getting it soon. While Google is yet to release its official distribution numbers, a research report now suggests that Android 11 has the fastest adoption rate in the US. Also Read - Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G review: Good design and cameras, but is the price right?

According to research data from StatCounter (via Android Authority), Android 11 has claimed the fastest adoption rates when compared to older versions of Android. Moreover, the report also states that Android 11 currently holds a total of 25 percent market share in the US for both mobile and tablet devices category. However, it is Android 10 with a share of 33 percent in the US that holds a dominant position. Also Read - Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G with 48MP quad rear cameras: First look

Android 11 sees faster adoption rates

On the global scene, Android 11 is still playing catch up to the older Android 10. In Europe and Asia, it is Android 10 that dominates the Android market share. Throughout the world, Android 10 still has over 41 percent of the market share, which is a large share by all means. Also Read - Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+, Style Band India launch at 7 PM today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Compared to the good old days of Android update distribution, the current state of Android 11 distribution seems better. In the past, non-Google OEMs used to take almost a year to roll out the latest version of Android on phones running a custom Android skin. With Project Treble, Google took upon itself to fragment Android and help OEMs release faster updates despite umpteen number of customisations.

Additionally, many smartphone makers are joining hands with Google to release updates faster and more consistently. For example, OnePlus works closely with Google to release the newest Android version as soon as possible. Samsung joined hands with Google to assure at least three years of Android OS upgrades and four years of security support.

Compared to the iOS ecosystem, Android is still lacking when it comes to software support. Apple trumps the industry with its five-year update policy for iPhones and iPads. Google is, however, pushing things in the right direction and its efforts are the reason your affordable Samsung and Xiaomi smartphone is already on the latest Android 11.

Google is yet to release the official Android distribution charts for Android 11.