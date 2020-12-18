The Android 11 update for OnePlus 7 and 7T series will be delayed due to a problem relating to data decryption failure, the company confirmed in a blog post. Notably, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series smartphones were expected to upgrade to Android 11 in December 2020 itself, as per a report by Android Authority. Also Read - Xiaomi Android 11 update list: More 2019 devices to get the latest MIUI 12 based build

The report quoted a OnePlus spokesperson, who confirmed that OxygenOS 11 will be rolled out for OnePlus 7 series phones in December 2020. However, it looks like the company is facing problems, causing a delay in release of the update.

OnePlus said it is working with Qualcomm's technical team to find a solution and if all goes well, closed beta could roll out this month with public beta to follow "as soon as possible in the future". OnePlus admitted that the issue has affected the original timeline to release Android 11 for OnePlus 7 series smartphones.

“We are working with Qualcomm’s technical team to strive for a solution as soon as possible. After negotiation, Qualcomm is expected to provide a solution within this week. If it goes well, we will start the closed beta this month and open the public beta as soon as possible in the future,” OnePlus wrote in an official blog post.

OnePlus 7 and 7T series smartphones were launched in 2019. Given OnePlus’ reputation of timely updates, the devices were expected to update to Android 11 by the end of this year. But it looks like users will need to wait a little longer to get their phones running on the new Android version. As of now, there is no confirmation on a release date.

The Android 11 brings with it several new features to simplify user experience. For instance, users can transfer files using the “Nearby Share” feature in Android 11. Further, media controls can be enabled in Quick Settings and there’s a customizable power menu as well. This includes the option to control devices and wallet. More features include new icon shape overlays such as Vessel, Tapered Rect, and Pebble and redesigned setting for Bubbles notifications. Users can head to Apps & Notifications in Settings followed by Notifications and then tap on Bubbles.