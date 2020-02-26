comscore Android 11: Schedule for previews, betas, release revealed | BGR India
Android 11: Here's when the next developer previews, betas and final release will roll out

Google will be rolling out two more developer previews and three betas before the first stable version of Android 11 hits devices in Q3 2020.

  • Published: February 26, 2020 9:44 AM IST
Android 11

Google recently released the first Android 11 developer preview a few days ago. The preview came way ahead of schedule compared to last year’s Android 10 pattern. This made many people wonder if Android 11 could possibly see a quicker official release as well.

However, a new report has come forward that suggests that users will still have to wait for quite a while before they can expect a stable Android 10 OTA. According to a report by XDA, Android 11 will have two more developer previews before the beta releases start rolling out. This will be followed by 2 beta releases. It is after this stage that Google will release the first official build of Android 11 in Q3 2020.

Google has also released a detailed schedule that hints at what each release will be focussing on. With the first beta, Google will continue to test the compatibility of the new system, collecting feedback from beta users. The second beta will be a new milestone in platform stability for Android 11.  This will be rolled out in June. The first beta will also contain the final APIs and behaviors.

Google will also open Play publishing and developers will be urged to start final compatibility testing for their apps, SDKs, and libraries. The third and final beta will also be a release candidate build. It will be rolled out in Q3 2020. Following this release, app developers will be required to release compatible updates for apps, SDKs, and libraries. The final release of Android 11 to AOSP and the entire ecosystem will follow soon after that.

Android 11 features

Android 11 brings a bunch of new features. These are not entirely new to Android itself, as many OEM skins have implemented most of these new additions over the years. The new update now allows you to mute notifications during recording. There is improved touch sensitivity, a native screen recording, and even support for scrolling screenshots. There is a tweak that allows you to modify the back gesture.

Android 11 also brings in improved support for a curved display. This makes sense as more and more smartphones and other displays have started implementing folding and curving technology. There is also a new sharing feature that will be replacing Google’s age-old Android Beam service.

